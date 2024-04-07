Skye Nicolson earns world title by decision against Sarah Mahfoud

Australia has its new boxing world champion, as Skye Nicolson came out on top when she faced Sarah Mahfoud live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos.

The contest, with the vacant WBC featherweight title on the line, went the full distance. After 10 rounds, two judges scored the fight 100-90 and the third judge had 99-91, all in favor of the 28-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Skye Nicolson became a new WBC 126-pound champion. Yatala, Queensland-based southpaw improved to 10-0, 1 KOs and remained undefeated.

“I’m ready when she is ready,” Nicolson said when asked about a potential fight against former undisputed featherweight champion and current three-belt holder Amanda Serrano. “Obviously I want the belts. It’s nothing personal, Amanda, but I’m ready when you are.”

Prior to her scheduled fight against Nina Meinke that didn’t happen in March, seven-weight world champion Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) vacated her WBC featherweight title, and kept the WBO, WBA and IBF belts. Puerto Rico’s 35-year-old southpaw relinquished the strap after not getting the sanctioning body’s green light for the 12-round fight.

“I find it funny that she waited till I was her mandatory to decide that what she wanted to do,” Nicolson said. “But look, I respect the WBC’s rules, that’s why I’m still boxing for the WBC belt. But, if the only way to fight Amanda Serrano is over 12-three minute rounds – talk to my team, we’ll make it happen.”

Faroese-born Danish Sarah Mahfoud dropped to 14-2, 3 KOs. The 34-year-old former IBF featherweight titleholder got her three fight-winning streak snapped, and didn’t succeed in become a two-time world champion.

