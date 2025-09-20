Subscribe
Live results: Oscar Collazo defends title against Jayson Vayson

Oscar Collazo defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Jayson Vayson, live from Indio, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson face off at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout
Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson face off at the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Oscar Collazo faces Jayson Vayson live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, September 20. The bout headlines Golden Boy’s championship doubleheader.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Filipino contender Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first bid for a world title . The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-feature, Coachella, CA-based Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, defends her undisputed flyweight crown for the second time against Canada’s Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs). Kubicki, a late replacement for Ayelen Granadino, makes her first title challenge.

The undercard includes Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan vs Kevin Johnson (12-7, 8 KOs) of Detroit, MI at super lightweight. At welterweight, Bakersfield, CA-based Joel Iriarte (8-0, 7 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA meets Mexico’s Eduardo Hernandez (8-4, 5 KOs). Plus, Grant Flores (11-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, CA faces Brooklyn’s Courtney Pennington (17-9-3, 7 KOs) at super welterweight.

Collazo vs Vayson live blog

Collazo vs Vayson: How to watch and start time

Collazo vs Vayson airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Collazo vs Vayson results

Get Collazo vs Vayson full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Jayson Vayson
  • Gabriela Fundora vs. Alexas Kubicki
  • Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Kevin Johnson
  • Joel Iriarte vs. Eduardo Hernandez
  • Grant Flores vs. Courtney Pennington

Prelims (6:10 p.m. ET / 3:10 p.m PT)

  • Gael Cabrera vs. Judy Flores
  • Javid Ramirez vs. Brian Arregui
  • Adriana Pineiro vs. Gloria Munguilla
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

