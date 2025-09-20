Live results: Oscar Collazo defends title against Jayson Vayson

Oscar Collazo faces Jayson Vayson live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, September 20. The bout headlines Golden Boy’s championship doubleheader.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles. Riding a four-fight winning streak, Filipino contender Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) makes his first bid for a world title . The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-feature, Coachella, CA-based Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, defends her undisputed flyweight crown for the second time against Canada’s Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs). Kubicki, a late replacement for Ayelen Granadino, makes her first title challenge.

The undercard includes Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan vs Kevin Johnson (12-7, 8 KOs) of Detroit, MI at super lightweight. At welterweight, Bakersfield, CA-based Joel Iriarte (8-0, 7 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA meets Mexico’s Eduardo Hernandez (8-4, 5 KOs). Plus, Grant Flores (11-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, CA faces Brooklyn’s Courtney Pennington (17-9-3, 7 KOs) at super welterweight.

Collazo vs Vayson airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

