Andy Cruz to face Abraham Montoya on Pacheco vs Aleem undercard

Abraham Montoya is reportedly set to face Andy Cruz on Saturday, July 18, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The lightweight contest is featured on the undercard of Diego Pacheco vs Immanuwel Aleem.

Miami-based Cruz (6-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba was initially scheduled to meet Toledo’s Albert Bell in an IBF title eliminator, serving as the co-feature. The fight was scrapped after Bell accepted a short-notice challenge against reigning WBO champion Abdullah Mason last Saturday in Cleveland, replacing Mason’s original opponent, Joe Cordina of Wales, who was denied a U.S. visa.

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According to multiple reports on Monday, Mexico’s Montoya (24-7-1, 14 KOs) is the new opponent for Cruz. The 31-year-old comes off a split decision victory over Antonio Perez in April.

Matchroom Boxing is expected to announce the finalized fight card shortly.

In the main event, Los Angeles native Diego Pacheco (25-0, 18 KOs) defends his WBC Silver and WBO International super middleweight titles against Immanuwel Aleem (22-4-3, 14 KOs) of East Meadow, New York.

Current Pacheco vs Aleem fight card