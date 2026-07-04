Live results: Abdullah Mason defends title against Albert Bell

Abdullah Mason faces Albert Bell tonight, Saturday, July 4, live from the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio. Mason puts his WBO lightweight title on the line.

Mason (20-0, 17 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio, makes the first defense of his 135-pound belt. The Cleveland-based 22-year-old southpaw claimed the vacant title last November, defeating Sam Noakes by unanimous decision.

Bell (28-0, 9 KOs) challenges for one of boxing’s major belts on short notice. The 33-year-old Toledo native, who was scheduled to face Andy Cruz in a title eliminator two weeks later, replaced Joe Cordina after the Welsh fighter was denied a U.S. visa.

In the co-feature, Bruce Carrington (17-0, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York, makes the first defense of his WBC featherweight title against Mexico’s Rene Palacios (19-0-1, 10 KOs).

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A welterweight undercard bout features Cleveland native Delante “Tiger” Johnson (17-0, 8 KOs) against Canada-based Christopher Guerrero (16-0, 9 KOs) of Mexico.

Plus, Deric Davis (11-0, 10 KOs) of Fort Washington, Maryland, and Ecuadorian-born, Spain-based Carlos Ramos (18-4-1, 10 KOs) square off at lightweight.

Abdullah Mason’s brothers compete on the prelims.

Abdurrahman Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) faces Alvaro Huizar Cabral (1-0) of Denver, Colorado, in a lightweight bout.

A super featherweight bout pits Ibrahim Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) against Erik Hanley (1-2, 1 KO) of Oceanside, New York.

How to watch: Mason vs Bell streams live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

Mason vs Bell results

Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell

Bruce Carrington vs. Rene Palacios

Tiger Johnson vs. Christopher Guerrero

Deric Davis vs. Carlos Ramos

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Abdurrahman Mason vs. Alvaro Huizar Cabral

Ibrahim Mason vs. Erik Hanley

Mason vs Bell live blog July 4, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Free Prelims Watch the Mason vs Bell prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.