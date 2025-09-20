Subscribe
Photos: Collazo and Vayson make weight for 105-pound unified title

Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson successfully weigh in and face off ahead of their unified title fight in Indio, CA

By Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Collazo and Beto Duran during the weigh-in
Oscar Collazo and Beto Duran during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of the Golden Boy boxing event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson successfully weighed in and faced off one last time ahead of their bout. The two fighters meet on Saturday, September 20, live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. Both made the required 105-pound championship limit.

Unbeaten Puerto Rican Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ, came in at 104.6 lbs for his defense of the unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles. Once-beaten contender Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) of the Philippines showed 104.4 lbs.

Coachella, CA-based unbeaten Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL weighed in at 110.2 lbs for the second defense of her undisputed 112-pound title. Her opponent, Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada, registered 110.6 lbs.

Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan and Kevin Johnson (12-7, 8 KOs) of Detroit, MI tipped the scales at 141.6 lbs and 140 lbs, respectively.

Bakersfield, CA-based Joel Iriarte (8-0, 7 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA, came in at 146.4 lbs for his bout against Mexico’s Eduardo Hernandez (8-4, 5 KOs), who showed 147 lbs.

Grant Flores (11-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, CA and Courtney Pennington (17-9-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn NY weighed 156 lbs and 154.8 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Collazo vs Vayson lineup and weights below.

Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson
Oscar Collazo and Jayson Vayson during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gabriela Fundora and Alexas Kubicki
Gabriela Fundora and Alexas Kubicki during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Ruslan Abdullaev and Kevin Johnson
Ruslan Abdullaev and Kevin Johnson during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Joel Iriarte and Eduardo Hernandez
Joel Iriarte and Eduardo Hernandez during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Grant Flores and Courtney Pennington
Grant Flores and Courtney Pennington during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Gael Cabrera and Judy Flores
Gael Cabrera and Judy Flores during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Javid Ramirez and Brian Arregui
Javid Ramirez and Brian Arregui during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy
Adriana Pineiro and Gloria Munguilla
Adriana Pineiro and Gloria Munguilla during the weigh-in on September 19, 2025, ahead of their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The Collazo vs Vayson weights are as follows:

Main card

  • Oscar Collazo (104.6 lbs) vs. Jayson Vayson (104.4 lbs)
  • Gabriela Fundora (110.2 lbs) vs. Alexas Kubicki (110.6 lbs)
  • Ruslan Abdullaev (141.6 lbs) vs. Kevin Johnson (140 lbs)
  • Joel Iriarte (146.4 lbs) vs. Eduardo Hernandez (147 lbs)
  • Grant Flores (156 lbs) vs. Courtney Pennington (154.8 lbs)

Prelims

  • Gael Cabrera (122.8 lbs) vs. Judy Flores (122.2 lbs)
  • Javid Ramirez (162.6 lbs) vs. Brian Arregui (162.2 lbs)
  • Adriana Pineiro (111.2 lbs) vs. Gloria Munguilla (111.6 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG. With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, he provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

