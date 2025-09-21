Photos: Oscar Collazo retains unified title with TKO over Jayson Vayson

Oscar Collazo came out victorious on Saturday, September 20 when he faced Jayson Vayson in the main event of the Golden Boy doubleheader at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The unbeaten Puerto Rican champion claimed the win, defeating the challenger from the Philippines by TKO to retain his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles.

On his way to victory, Collazo (13-0, 10 KOs) of Newark, NJ scored a knockdown in the opening round and continued dominating. The fight came to an end in the seventh round when Vayson’s (14-2-1, 8 KOs) corner requested a halt to save their fighter from further damage. The stoppage came at 1:41 of the round.

“I had a good stoppage win; I was putting on the pressure,” Collazo said post-fight. “The seventh round was when we were just going to throw and throw, and we got the stoppage.”

“He did surprise me. He caught me with a good body shot, but I was able to recover from it. I loved it though – he was a good fighter.”

“I believe that in 2026 I will be the next undisputed champion for Puerto Rico.”

Jayson Vayson throws an uppercut during his bout against Oscar Collazo at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo throws a jab during his bout against Jayson Vayson at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo celebrates his victory over Jayson Vayson at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo victorious over Jayson Vayson during their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Oscar Collazo poses with his championship belts following his victory over Jayson Vayson at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora stops Alexas Kubicki to retain undisputed title

In the co-main event, Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL dominated Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada at flyweight. The fight ended 43 seconds into the seventh round after Fundora landed a series of shots, and the referee had seen enough.

With the victory, Coachella, CA-based Fundora made the second successful defense of her undisputed title. Kubicki, who replaced Ayelen Granadino, fell short in her first attempt to become champion.

“It feels great to be back in Coachella and to return with a knockout win,” Fundora said. “I knew she would come at me 1,000 percent, but we came in at a million.”

“I adjusted to her style, trusted my corner, and once they told me I had her hurt, I pressed. Honestly, I felt like I hurt her with the very first punch.”

Alexas Kubicki throws a punch during her bout against Gabriela Fundora at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora throws a punch during her bout against Alexas Kubicki at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora with her championship belts following her victory over Alexas Kubicki at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

On Collazo vs Vayson undercard

Among other Collazo vs Vayson results, Ruslan Abdullaev (3-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan defeated Kevin Johnson (12-8, 8 KOs) of Detroit, MI by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored it 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73.

Bakersfield, CA-based Joel Iriarte (9-0, 8 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA dropped and stopped Mexico’s Eduardo Hernandez (8-5, 5 KOs) in the third round at welterweight. The first knockdown came at the end of the opening round from a left body shot. Hernandez went down for the second time in the third – and what turned out to be the final round – after Iriarte landed a left body shot followed by a left hook.

The referee waved the fight off to save Hernandez from further punishment. The stoppage came at 2:06 of the round.

Kicking off the main card, Grant Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, CA defeated Brooklyn’s Courtney Pennington (17-10-3, 7 KOs) by unanimous decision in an eight-round bout at super welterweight. The judges scored it 79-72, 80-71, and 80-71. On his way to victory, Flores sent Pennington to the canvas in the seventh round with a flurry of punches to the head and body.

Ruslan Abdullaev throws a punch during his bout against Kevin Johnson at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Joel Iriarte after his victory over Eduardo Hernandez during their boxing bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Grant Flores and Courtney Pennington during their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Gael Cabrera and Judy Flores during their bout at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Javid Ramirez throws a punch during his bout against Brian Arregui at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Adriana Pineiro throws a punch during her bout against Gloria Munguilla at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA, on September 20, 2025 | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Preliminary action

Among the prelims, Gael Cabrera (10-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico knocked out Judy Flores (14-5, 8 KOs) of the Philippines in the first round at super bantamweight. Cabrera dropped Flores with a liver shot, and the referee waved the fight off as Flores failed to beat the count. The official time was 2:59 of the round.

Mexico’s Javid Ramirez (15-0, 7 KOs) defeated Brian Arregui (11-7, 7 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the six-round bout 60-54.

Kicking off the action, Adriana Pineiro (9-0, 1 KO) of Uruguay earned a unanimous decision over LA’s Gloria Munguilla (8-2). After eight rounds at flyweight, the judges scored it 79-73, 79-73, and 80-72.