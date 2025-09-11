Subscribe
Gabriela Fundora faces Alexas Kubicki – Full Collazo vs Vayson undercard confirmed

Fundora was originally expected to defend her undisputed title against Ayelen Granadino in the co-feature to Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson

By Parviz Iskenderov
Gabriela Fundora posing in front of a boxing ring
Gabriela Fundora during a media workout on July 26, 2022 | Golden Boy

Gabriela Fundora faces new opponent Alexas Kubicki on Saturday, September 20, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The two fighters clash in the co-feature to Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson. Fundora puts her undisputed flyweight title on the line.

Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs) replaced originally announced Ayelen Granadino (12-2-4, 1 KO) of Argentina. Riding a seven-fight winning streak, the 22-year-old Canadian contender makes her first attempt to become a champion. In her previous outing in May, Kubicki defeated Alondra Yamile Hernandez Mendoza by unanimous decision to claim the WBC International belt.

Coachella, CA-based Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, makes the second defense of her 112-pound titles. The undefeated 23-year-old southpaw is coming off a seventh-round stoppage win over Marilyn Badillo Amaya in April.

In the main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ, defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Jayson Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) of the Philippines.

Also on the Collazo vs Vayson undercard:

  • An eight-round super lightweight bout between Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan and Grimardi Machuca (17-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.
  • Bakersfield, CA-based Joel Iriarte (8-0, 7 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA, faces Eduardo Hernandez (8-4, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a six-round welterweight matchup.
  • The telecast opener features an eight-round super welterweight bout between Grant Flores (11-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, CA, and Courtney Pennington (17-9-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY.

Among the prelims:

  • Mexico’s Gael Cabrera (9-0, 6 KOs) meets Judy Flores (14-4, 8 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-round super bantamweight showdown.
  • Javid Ramirez (14-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico takes on Brian Arregui (11-6, 7 KOs) of Argentina in a six-round middleweight bout.
  • Kicking off the action, Adriana Pineiro (8-0, 1 KO) of Uruguay takes on Los Angeles’ Gloria Munguilla (8-1) in an eight-round flyweight contest.
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

