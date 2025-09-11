Gabriela Fundora faces Alexas Kubicki – Full Collazo vs Vayson undercard confirmed

Gabriela Fundora faces new opponent Alexas Kubicki on Saturday, September 20, at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The two fighters clash in the co-feature to Oscar Collazo vs Jayson Vayson. Fundora puts her undisputed flyweight title on the line.
Alexas Kubicki (13-1, 2 KOs) replaced originally announced Ayelen Granadino (12-2-4, 1 KO) of Argentina. Riding a seven-fight winning streak, the 22-year-old Canadian contender makes her first attempt to become a champion. In her previous outing in May, Kubicki defeated Alondra Yamile Hernandez Mendoza by unanimous decision to claim the WBC International belt.
Coachella, CA-based Gabriela Fundora (16-0, 8 KOs) of West Palm Beach, FL, makes the second defense of her 112-pound titles. The undefeated 23-year-old southpaw is coming off a seventh-round stoppage win over Marilyn Badillo Amaya in April.
In the main event, unbeaten Puerto Rican Oscar Collazo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newark, NJ, defends his unified WBA and WBO minimumweight titles against Jayson Vayson (14-1-1, 8 KOs) of the Philippines.
Also on the Collazo vs Vayson undercard:
- An eight-round super lightweight bout between Ruslan Abdullaev (2-0, 1 KO) of Uzbekistan and Grimardi Machuca (17-2, 14 KOs) of Venezuela.
- Bakersfield, CA-based Joel Iriarte (8-0, 7 KOs) of Woodland Hills, CA, faces Eduardo Hernandez (8-4, 5 KOs) of Mexico in a six-round welterweight matchup.
- The telecast opener features an eight-round super welterweight bout between Grant Flores (11-0, 9 KOs) of Thermal, CA, and Courtney Pennington (17-9-3, 7 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY.
Among the prelims:
- Mexico’s Gael Cabrera (9-0, 6 KOs) meets Judy Flores (14-4, 8 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-round super bantamweight showdown.
- Javid Ramirez (14-0, 7 KOs) of Mexico takes on Brian Arregui (11-6, 7 KOs) of Argentina in a six-round middleweight bout.
- Kicking off the action, Adriana Pineiro (8-0, 1 KO) of Uruguay takes on Los Angeles’ Gloria Munguilla (8-1) in an eight-round flyweight contest.