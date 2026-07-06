Teremoana vs Savage headlines Matchroom Boxing card in Australia in August

The bout between Teremoana Teremoana and DeAndre Savage headlines the latest Matchroom Boxing card in Australia. The event takes place at The Star Gold Coast on the Gold Coast, Queensland, on Wednesday, August 12. Ticket information is expected to be announced shortly.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Australian Olympian Teremoana (11-0, 11 KOs) comes off a first-round knockout victory over Bowie Tupou in April on the undercard of Nicolson vs Turner in Melbourne.

Savage (11-1, 11 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, knocked out Jefferson Troncoso in the first round last August in Santa Marta, Colombia. With the victory, the 35-year-old bounced back from a decision defeat to Brandon Moore last September.

The event will stream live on Kayo Sports in Australia and DAZN in the U.S., UK, and other countries.

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“From the very beginning, the goal has always been the same – to become the heavyweight world champion,” Teremoana said. “This main event is a huge milestone, but it’s only another step on the path to that dream, God willing.”

“To have my first professional main event here on the Gold Coast means everything. I get to do it in front of my family, my friends, and the people who have believed in me and supported me from day one. I give all praise and glory to God for every opportunity He’s placed before me.”

Teremoana vs Savage undercard

The Teremoana vs Savage undercard is scheduled to feature Australia’s former title challenger Michael Zerafa (34-5, 22 KOs) in his promotional debut.

The 34-year-old was last in action in January in Brisbane, where he faced Nikita Tszyu in a bout that was ruled a no decision following a clash of heads.

Two flyweight bouts feature Jasmine Parr (8-2, 3 KOs) facing Jemma Peart (9-1, 3 KOs) in an all-Australian matchup, and Australia’s Lekaysha Woodbridge (4-0, 3 KOs) against Sothita Sitthichai (13-5, 4 KOs) of Thailand.

Plus, Australian Jack Bowen (13-1, 10 KOs) steps through the ropes at super middleweight.

An opponent for Bowen, along with the finalized fight card, is expected to be announced shortly.