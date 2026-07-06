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Gassiev vs Kadiru: WBA heavyweight title fight confirmed

Newly promoted WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev faces Peter Kadiru, who replaced Tony Yoka

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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WBA Championship belt
The WBA Championship belt during the boxing event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on November 5, 2022. Photo by Matthew Pover / Matchroom Boxing

Newly promoted WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev faces late replacement opponent Peter Kadiru this Saturday, July 11. Kadiru stepped in for Tony Yoka, who was forced to withdraw due to a back injury.

Gassiev (33-2, 26 KOs) initially won the secondary belt, scoring a sixth-round knockout of Kubrat Pulev last December. The 32-year-old was elevated to full champion after Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) vacated the title.

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Kadiru (23-1, 13 KOs) of Germany makes his first attempt to become a champion on a few days’ notice. The 29-year-old comes off a unanimous decision victory over Senad Gashi in May.

  • The contest was confirmed on Monday, but no international broadcast details have been announced.

The co-feature on the card is a heavyweight bout between Britain’s Joe Joyce (16-4, 15 KOs) and Artem Suslenkov (14-0, 9 KOs).

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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