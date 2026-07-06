Pryce Taylor vs Isaac Munoz added to Saturday boxing schedule

Pryce Taylor faces Isaac Munoz Gutierrez in the main event of Salita Promotions’ new Developmental Events series on Wynn Records Network. The first card takes place this Saturday, July 11, at Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with broadcast starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Brooklyn native Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) was in action in May when he stopped Calvin Barnett in two rounds on the undercard of Oberlton vs Gongora.

Mexico’s 34-year-old Munoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time since late 2024, when he was TKO’d by Richard Torrez Jr. in the third round.

Matthysse defends title against Ochoa in co-feature

In the co-feature, Edith Soledad Matthysse defends her interim WBA lightweight title against Litzy Vazquez Ochoa.

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Argentina’s 45-year-old Matthysse (21-16-1, 4 KOs) claimed the interim belt by eighth-round TKO against Samantha Worthington in February on the undercard of Shields vs Crews Dezurn 2.

Unbeaten 24-year-old Ochoa (8-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico comes off a third-round stoppage victory over Liliana Palmera in May.

“We’re proud to partner with Wynn Records Network on events that expand opportunities for fighters and fans while strengthening the overall boxing ecosystem,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita via press release on Monday. “These events are designed to complement the major events we continue to deliver with DAZN by providing a consistent platform to develop talent, build future stars, and showcase the depth of our roster while engaging with new audiences.”

“Together, these partnerships allow us to invest in the long-term growth of the sport and create more meaningful opportunities for fighters at every level throughout the year.”