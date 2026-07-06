Fights This Week: McGregor vs Holloway 2 headlines UFC 329, plus boxing schedule

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on Saturday, July 11, at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, headlines this week’s MMA schedule.

There is no major title fight confirmed for this week in boxing, as of writing.

Newly promoted WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev is expected to defend the belt against a yet-to-be-determined opponent after Tony Yoka withdrew due to injury.

The boxing action on Saturday features a DREAM Boxing card in Stuttgart, Germany, where Felix Sturm faces Granit Stein.

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On Sunday, July 12, a Top Tier Boxing event takes place in Brentwood, England, with Megan Redstall taking on Maisey Rose Courtney.

Felix Sturm vs Granit Stein

Date: Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 11 U.S. time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT UK time: 4:00 p.m. BST

4:00 p.m. BST Germany time: 5:00 p.m. CEST

5:00 p.m. CEST Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany

Felix Sturm (45-6-3, 20 KOs) faces Granit Stein (20-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout headlining the DREAM Boxing event at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday, July 11.

Undercard bouts:

Elvir Sendro (17-0, 17 KOs) vs. Luciano Falcao (11-2, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, cruiserweight

Malek Semmo (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Khamzat Musaev (2-2), 6 rounds, middleweight

Deniel Krotter (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (43-4, 1 KO), 6 rounds, middleweight

Mert Caliskan (9-0, 1 KO) vs. Angel Guedez (6-16, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, super middleweight

Oluwole Jan Ciosek (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Panagiotis Matsagkos (6-7, 1 KO), 6 rounds, middleweight

Gianni Dedic (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Drilon Rama (6-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Ilias Benlamlih (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Emil Musayev vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Aleksa Kesic (2-27, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Mike Muller (1-0) vs. Serhii Ksendzov (4-59, 2 KOs), 4 rounds, cruiserweight

How to watch: Sturm vs Stein streams live on DAZN, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT in the U.S., 4:00 p.m. BST in the UK, and 5:00 p.m. CEST in Germany.

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2

Date: Saturday, July 11

Saturday, July 11 Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT

9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT

7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT Early prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT Platform: Paramount+

Paramount+ Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 11.

Main event: Welterweight rematch between Conor McGregor (22-6) and Max Holloway (27-9).

Former two-division champion McGregor won their first fight nearly 13 years ago, defeating fellow former champion and symbolic “BMF” titleholder Holloway by decision.

McGregor competes for the first time in five years. The 37-year-old Irishman last fought in July 2023, when he suffered a broken leg in his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

Honolulu’s 34-year-old Holloway comes off a decision defeat to Charles Oliveira in March, when he lost his BMF belt.

Co-main event: Lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) and Paddy Pimblett (23-4).

England’s Pimblett, 31, lost his previous bout in January by decision to Justin Gaethje, snapping his nine-fight winning streak.

France’s 30-year-old Saint Denis stopped Dan Hooker in February, marking his fourth consecutive victory.

The UFC 329 main card also includes:

Cory Sandhagen (18-6) vs. Mario Bautista (17-3), bantamweight

Brandon Royval (17-9) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1), flyweight

King Green (35-17-1, 1 NC) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-8), lightweight

Prelims:

Robert Whittaker (27-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11), light heavyweight

Gable Steveson (3-0) vs. Elisha Ellison (5-2), heavyweight

Cody Garbrandt (15-7) vs. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1), bantamweight

Luke Riley (13-0) vs. Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1), featherweight

Early prelims:

Tracy Cortez (12-3) vs. Wang Cong (9-1), flyweight

Damian Pinas (9-1) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-2), middleweight

Farid Basharat (15-0) vs. TBD, bantamweight

Ryan Gandra (9-1) vs. Zachary Reese (10-3, 1 NC), middleweight

Alessandro Costa (16-5) vs. Cody Durden (18-10-1), flyweight

How to watch: UFC 329 streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. Early prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Megan Redstall vs Maisey Rose Courtney

Date: Sunday, July 12

Sunday, July 12 U.S. time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT UK time: 5:00 p.m. BST

5:00 p.m. BST Platform: DAZN

DAZN Venue: The Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England

Megan Redstall (7-0-1, 1 KO) faces Maisey Rose Courtney (9-1) in the main event of the Top Tier card at The Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England, on Sunday, July 12.

They clash for the vacant WBO International flyweight title.

Co-feature: Tiago Osorio Muxanga (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tunde Segun Adeyemi (15-4-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBO All-Africa super welterweight title.

Undercard bouts:

Shauna Browne (7-1, 4 KOs) vs. Lilia Cherifi (6-1), 10 rounds, lightweight

Taiwo Mosuro (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Germaine Brown (15-4, 6 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

George Crotty (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Boris Crighton (14-7, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight

Dylan Oke (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Angelo Antonio (3-3-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super welterweight

Babatunde Duyile (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Josh Kaighin (3-0, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Shona Whitwell (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Victoria Emma Lomax (3-4, 1 KO), 6 rounds, super featherweight

Jawad Ilyas (2-0) vs. Yuri Zanoli (8-21-1, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, super featherweight

Jermaine Dhliwayo (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Exequiel Sanchez (3-27-1, 1 KO), 6 rounds, featherweight

Levente Gemes (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Nathan Darby (3-38-3), 4 rounds, middleweight

Joe O’Brien vs. Robbie Chapman (13-76-10, 2 KOs), 4 rounds, light heavyweight

How to watch: Redstall vs Courtney streams live on DAZN, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.