Fights This Week: McGregor vs Holloway 2 headlines UFC 329, plus boxing schedule

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on Saturday, July 11, at UFC 329 in Las Vegas, headlines this week’s MMA schedule.
- There is no major title fight confirmed for this week in boxing, as of writing.
- Newly promoted WBA heavyweight champion Murat Gassiev is expected to defend the belt against a yet-to-be-determined opponent after Tony Yoka withdrew due to injury.
The boxing action on Saturday features a DREAM Boxing card in Stuttgart, Germany, where Felix Sturm faces Granit Stein.
On Sunday, July 12, a Top Tier Boxing event takes place in Brentwood, England, with Megan Redstall taking on Maisey Rose Courtney.
Felix Sturm vs Granit Stein
- Date: Saturday, July 11
- U.S. time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 4:00 p.m. BST
- Germany time: 5:00 p.m. CEST
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany
Felix Sturm (45-6-3, 20 KOs) faces Granit Stein (20-2-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round light heavyweight bout headlining the DREAM Boxing event at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on Saturday, July 11.
Undercard bouts:
- Elvir Sendro (17-0, 17 KOs) vs. Luciano Falcao (11-2, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, cruiserweight
- Malek Semmo (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Khamzat Musaev (2-2), 6 rounds, middleweight
- Deniel Krotter (5-0, 1 KO) vs. Ezequiel Gregores (43-4, 1 KO), 6 rounds, middleweight
- Mert Caliskan (9-0, 1 KO) vs. Angel Guedez (6-16, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Oluwole Jan Ciosek (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Panagiotis Matsagkos (6-7, 1 KO), 6 rounds, middleweight
- Gianni Dedic (4-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Drilon Rama (6-0, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Ilias Benlamlih (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
- Emil Musayev vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight
- Aleksa Kesic (2-27, 1 KO) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Mike Muller (1-0) vs. Serhii Ksendzov (4-59, 2 KOs), 4 rounds, cruiserweight
How to watch: Sturm vs Stein streams live on DAZN, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT in the U.S., 4:00 p.m. BST in the UK, and 5:00 p.m. CEST in Germany.
UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2
- Date: Saturday, July 11
- Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
- Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT
- Early prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT
- Platform: Paramount+
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 329: McGregor vs Holloway 2 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 11.
Main event: Welterweight rematch between Conor McGregor (22-6) and Max Holloway (27-9).
- Former two-division champion McGregor won their first fight nearly 13 years ago, defeating fellow former champion and symbolic “BMF” titleholder Holloway by decision.
- McGregor competes for the first time in five years. The 37-year-old Irishman last fought in July 2023, when he suffered a broken leg in his rematch with Dustin Poirier.
- Honolulu’s 34-year-old Holloway comes off a decision defeat to Charles Oliveira in March, when he lost his BMF belt.
Co-main event: Lightweight bout between Benoit Saint Denis (17-3, 1 NC) and Paddy Pimblett (23-4).
- England’s Pimblett, 31, lost his previous bout in January by decision to Justin Gaethje, snapping his nine-fight winning streak.
- France’s 30-year-old Saint Denis stopped Dan Hooker in February, marking his fourth consecutive victory.
The UFC 329 main card also includes:
- Cory Sandhagen (18-6) vs. Mario Bautista (17-3), bantamweight
- Brandon Royval (17-9) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (10-1), flyweight
- King Green (35-17-1, 1 NC) vs. Terrance McKinney (18-8), lightweight
Prelims:
- Robert Whittaker (27-9) vs. Nikita Krylov (31-11), light heavyweight
- Gable Steveson (3-0) vs. Elisha Ellison (5-2), heavyweight
- Cody Garbrandt (15-7) vs. Adrian Yanez (17-6-1), bantamweight
- Luke Riley (13-0) vs. Kai Kamaka III (18-7-1), featherweight
Early prelims:
- Tracy Cortez (12-3) vs. Wang Cong (9-1), flyweight
- Damian Pinas (9-1) vs. Cesar Almeida (7-2), middleweight
- Farid Basharat (15-0) vs. TBD, bantamweight
- Ryan Gandra (9-1) vs. Zachary Reese (10-3, 1 NC), middleweight
- Alessandro Costa (16-5) vs. Cody Durden (18-10-1), flyweight
How to watch: UFC 329 streams live on Paramount+. Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT. Prelims: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. Early prelims: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
Megan Redstall vs Maisey Rose Courtney
- Date: Sunday, July 12
- U.S. time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT
- UK time: 5:00 p.m. BST
- Platform: DAZN
- Venue: The Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England
Megan Redstall (7-0-1, 1 KO) faces Maisey Rose Courtney (9-1) in the main event of the Top Tier card at The Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England, on Sunday, July 12.
- They clash for the vacant WBO International flyweight title.
Co-feature: Tiago Osorio Muxanga (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tunde Segun Adeyemi (15-4-1, 10 KOs) for the vacant IBO All-Africa super welterweight title.
Undercard bouts:
- Shauna Browne (7-1, 4 KOs) vs. Lilia Cherifi (6-1), 10 rounds, lightweight
- Taiwo Mosuro (8-0, 5 KOs) vs. Germaine Brown (15-4, 6 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight
- George Crotty (5-0, 2 KOs) vs. Boris Crighton (14-7, 8 KOs), 8 rounds, super middleweight
- Dylan Oke (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Angelo Antonio (3-3-1, 1 KO), 8 rounds, super welterweight
- Babatunde Duyile (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Josh Kaighin (3-0, 2 KOs), 6 rounds, cruiserweight
- Shona Whitwell (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Victoria Emma Lomax (3-4, 1 KO), 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Jawad Ilyas (2-0) vs. Yuri Zanoli (8-21-1, 4 KOs), 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Jermaine Dhliwayo (9-0, 4 KOs) vs. Jose Exequiel Sanchez (3-27-1, 1 KO), 6 rounds, featherweight
- Levente Gemes (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Nathan Darby (3-38-3), 4 rounds, middleweight
- Joe O’Brien vs. Robbie Chapman (13-76-10, 2 KOs), 4 rounds, light heavyweight
How to watch: Redstall vs Courtney streams live on DAZN, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.
In addition, check out the full list of upcoming events featured on FIGHTMAG Schedule.