Live results: Oleksandr Usyk TKOs Rico Verhoeven in 11th round – Video

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight title against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven tonight, Saturday, May 23, live from Giza, Egypt.

Three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine enters the ring holding his unified IBF, WBA, and WBC heavyweight belts. In the event of his victory, the 39-year-old southpaw will continue his reign across all three sanctioning bodies, with the WBC and WBA counting it as successful title defenses.

Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) of Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands looks to pull off an upset and become champion in his second sport. In case of his victory, the 37-year-old will only be recognized as WBC champion, while the IBF and WBA belts would become vacant.

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Advertisement

In the co-feature, Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) of the UK and Alem Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs) of Germany battle for the vacant WBO middleweight title.

On the undercard, Uzbekistan’s Shakhram Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs) and Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) of the UK clash for the vacant WBA “Regular” welterweight title.

A heavyweight bout pits Miami-based Cuban Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) against Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California.

Japan’s Mizuki Hiruta (10-0, 2 KOs) defends her WBO super flyweight title against Egyptian-born, Australia-based Mai Soliman (10-1, 6 KOs).

In the main card opener, Ukraine’s Daniel Lapin and Benjamin Mendes Tani of France square off at light heavyweight.

Usyk vs Rico results

Main card

Oleksandr Usyk def. Rico Verhoeven by TKO (R11, 2:59) | Watch video

Hamzah Sheeraz def. Alem Begic by KO (R2, 2:33) | Watch video

Jack Catterall def. Shakhram Giyasov by unanimous decision (119-108, 116-111, 118-109) | Watch video

Frank Sanchez def. Richard Torrez Jr. by TKO (R2, 0:55) | Watch video

Mizuki Hiruta def. Mai Soliman by unanimous decision (98-92, 98-92, 99-91) | Watch video

Benjamin Mendes Tani def. Daniel Lapin by TKO (R4, 1:35) | Watch video

Prelims

Jamar Talley def. Basem Mamdouh by KO (R2, 1:51)

Sultan Almohammed def. Dedy Imprax by KO (R1, 1:12)

Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya def. Ali Sserunkuma by unanimous decision (40-35, 38-37, 40-35)

Omar Hikal def. Michael Kalyalya by KO (R3, 0:55)

Usyk vs Rico live blog May 23, 2026 10:57 PM EDT Usyk vs Rico – Fight Photos The fight action photos from the main event featuring Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven, along with the undercard winners, have now been published. See the photo report. Oleksandr Usyk scores a knockdown against Rico Verhoeven during their bout in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 7:52 PM EDT Rico Verhoeven Post-Fight Interview Here is what Rico Verhoeven had to say in the post-fight interview after his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. May 23, 2026 7:36 PM EDT Oleksandr Usyk Post-Fight Interview This is what Oleksandr Usyk had to say after his stoppage victory over Rico Verhoeven. May 23, 2026 7:16 PM EDT Oleksandr Usyk TKOs Rico Verhoeven in 11th round Oleksandr Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) defeats Rico Verhoeven (1-1, 1 KO) by 11th-round TKO to retain the WBC and WBA heavyweight titles. The stoppage came at 2:59 of the round. Oleksandr Usyk after his heavyweight title fight against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 6:48 PM EDT Photo: Rico Jabs Usyk The photo shows Rico Verhoeven landing a jab during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Rico Verhoeven lands a jab during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 6:37 PM EDT Photo: Oleksandr Usyk Ring Walk The photo shows Oleksandr Usyk making his ring walk ahead of his fight against Rico Verhoeven. Oleksandr Usyk ring walk for his bout against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 6:34 PM EDT Rico In The Ring Rico Verhoeven is in the ring. May 23, 2026 6:21 PM EDT Usyk Walkout Watch the video showing Oleksandr Usyk as he walks out. May 23, 2026 5:22 PM EDT Main Event – Usyk vs Rico It’s time for the main event featuring Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk defending his heavyweight title against former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven of the Netherlands. Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 5:08 PM EDT Hamzah Sheeraz KOs Alem Begic in second round Hamzah Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) defeats Alem Begic (29-1-1, 23 KOs) by second-round knockout to claim the vacant WBO super middleweight title. The stoppage came at 2:33 of the round. Hamzah Sheeraz has his hand raised by the referee in victory in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 4:54 PM EDT Usyk Handwrapping Oleksandr Usyk getting his hand wraps ahead of his fight against Rico Verhoeven. May 23, 2026 4:44 PM EDT Rico Backstage Rico Verhoeven is getting his hands wrapped ahead of his bout against Oleksandr Usyk. May 23, 2026 4:43 PM EDT Usyk Arrives Oleksandr Usyk arrives at the fight venue to defend his heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven. May 23, 2026 4:34 PM EDT Jack Catterall defeats Shakhram Giyasov by decision Jack Catterall (33-2, 14 KOs) defeats Shakhram Giyasov (17-1, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the vacant WBA Regular welterweight title. The judges scored the fight 119-108, 116-111, and 118-109. Jack Catterall and Shakhram Giyasov during their bout in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 2:59 PM EDT Frank Sanchez TKOs Richard Torrez Jr in second round Frank Sanchez (26-1, 19 KOs) defeats Richard Torrez Jr. (14-1, 12 KOs) by second-round TKO to win the IBF heavyweight title eliminator. The stoppage came at 0:55 of the round. May 23, 2026 2:27 PM EDT Mizuki Hiruta defeats Mai Soliman by decision Mizuki Hiruta (11-0, 2 KOs) defeats Mai Soliman (10-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision to retain the WBO super flyweight title. The judges scored the fight 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91. Mizuki Hiruta during her bout against Mai Soliman in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 2:11 PM EDT Benjamin Mendes Tani TKOs Daniel Lapin in fourth round In the main card opener, Benjamin Mendes Tani (10-1, 3 KOs) defeats Daniel Lapin (13-1, 5 KOs) by fourth-round TKO to claim the WBA, WBO and IBF Intercontinental light heavyweight titles. The stoppage came at 1:35 of the round. Benjamin Mendes Tani celebrating after his victory over Daniel Lapin in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 2:06 PM EDT Prelim Results Among the Usyk vs Rico prelims, Omar Hikal (1-0, 1 KO) defeats Michael Kalyalya (3-5-2, 1 KO) by third-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:55 of the round.



Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (1-0) defeats Ali Sserunkuma (2-4-1) by unanimous decision in a four-round super lightweight bout. The judges scored it 40-35, 38-37, and 40-35.



Sultan Almohammed (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Dedy Imprax (2-5, 1 KO) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:12 of the round.



Jamar Talley (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Basem Mamdouh (10-3, 4 KOs) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 1:51 of the round. Jamar Talley during his bout against Basem Mamdouh in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing May 23, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Free Prelims The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card.



You can watch the free prelims below, with results added as the stream ends.