Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Oleksandr Usyk drops and stops Rico Verhoeven to retain title

Oleksandr Usyk TKOs former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in the 11th round to retain his heavyweight title at the Pyramids of Giza

BoxingFeatured PostsNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Oleksandr Usyk after his heavyweight title fight against Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk after his heavyweight title fight against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk walked away with the win on May 23 when he faced former kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza. The three-time, two-division undisputed champion defeated his opponent in a tough fight by 11th-round TKO to retain the heavyweight title, securing a knockdown along the way.

Usyk (25-0, 16 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine dropped Verhoeven (1-1, 1 KO) with an uppercut in the last minute of the round. The native of Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands managed to get back on his feet and beat the count.

Advertisement

The fight resumed once Verhoeven’s mouthpiece was put back in place – which also gave him additional seconds to recover – and Usyk jumped back at him with a barrage of punches, prompting the referee to step in and wave the fight off.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:59 of the round.

Verhoeven was not too happy with the stoppage, although he accepted the defeat, saying during his post-fight interview that it was up to the referee.

Usyk, who entered the ring as the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC heavyweight champion, retained the WBA and WBC belts and continues his reign across all three sanctioning bodies.

Germany’s Agit Kabayel, who holds the interim WBC title, entered the ring as the next mandatory opponent for Usyk, while a rematch with Verhoeven could also be in play.

Usyk said he was ready for any challenge.

Rico Verhoeven running during ring walk
Rico Verhoeven during his ring walk in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk during ring walk
Oleksandr Usyk during his ring walk in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven in action during fight
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven in action during their bout in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Rico Verhoeven throws a jab during fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Rico Verhoeven throws a jab during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Rico Verhoeven lands a punch during fight against Oleksandr Usyk
Rico Verhoeven lands a punch during his fight against Oleksandr Usyk in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk throws a punch during fight against Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk throws a punch during his fight against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk lands a hook during fight against Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk lands a hook during his fight against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Referee points Oleksandr Usyk to neutral corner as Rico Verhoeven is down
Referee points Oleksandr Usyk to the neutral corner while Rico Verhoeven is on the ground after a knockdown in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk walking away as referee attends to Rico Verhoeven
Oleksandr Usyk walks away as the referee attends to Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Rico Verhoeven during fight stoppage by referee
Rico Verhoeven has his fight stopped by the referee in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk raises hand in victory
Oleksandr Usyk raises his hand in victory after his heavyweight title fight against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Referee raises Oleksandr Usyk’s hand in victory over Rico Verhoeven
Referee raises Oleksandr Usyk’s hand in victory over Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk holding belt and raising hand in victory
Oleksandr Usyk holding his championship belt and raising his hand in victory after his fight against Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk holding championship belts after victory
Oleksandr Usyk holding championship belts after his victory over Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Sheeraz claims title, Mizuki retains belt and more

In the co-feature, Hamzah Sheeraz (23-0-1, 19 KOs) became the new WBO super middleweight champion, claiming the vacant title by second-round knockout against Alem Begic (29-1-1, 23 KOs). The stoppage came at 2:33 of the round.

On the Usyk vs Rico undercard, Jack Catterall (33-2, 14 KOs) defeated Shakhram Giyasov (17-1, 10 KOs) by unanimous decision to win the vacant WBA “Regular” welterweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-108, 116-111, and 118-109.

Frank Sanchez (26-1, 19 KOs) claimed victory against Richard Torrez Jr. (14-1, 12 KOs) by second-round TKO in a final eliminator for the IBF heavyweight title. The time of the stoppage was 0:55 of the round.

Mizuki Hiruta (11-0, 2 KOs) made the seventh successful defense of her WBO super flyweight title, defeating Mai Soliman (10-2, 6 KOs) by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 98-92, 98-92, and 99-91.

Kicking off the main card, Benjamin Mendes Tani (10-1, 3 KOs) upset Daniel Lapin (13-1, 5 KOs) by fourth-round TKO at light heavyweight, scoring three knockdowns along the way. The stoppage came at 1:35 of the round. With the win, Tani claimed the WBA, WBO and IBF Intercontinental titles.

Hamzah Sheeraz after victory over Alem Begic
Hamzah Sheeraz after his victory over Alem Begic in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall after his victory over Shakhram Giyasov
Jack Catterall after his victory over Shakhram Giyasov in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Referee raises Frank Sanchez's hand in victory after his win over Richard Torrez Jr
Referee raises Frank Sanchez’s hand in victory over Richard Torrez Jr. in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Mizuki Hiruta after her victory over Mai Soliman
Mizuki Hiruta after her victory over Mai Soliman in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Benjamin Mendes Tani after his victory over Daniel Lapin
Benjamin Mendes Tani after his victory over Daniel Lapin in Giza, Egypt on May 23, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Usyk vs Rico prelims

Among the Usyk vs Rico prelims, Omar Hikal (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Michael Kalyalya (3-5-2, 1 KO) by third-round knockout at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:55 of the round.

Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (1-0) defeated Ali Sserunkuma (2-4-1) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. After four rounds, the judges scored the fight 40-35, 38-37, and 40-35.

Sultan Almohammed (4-0, 3 KOs) defeated Dedy Imprax (2-5, 1 KO) by first-round knockout at featherweight. The time of the stoppage was 1:12 of the round.

In the event opener, Jamar Talley (7-0, 6 KOs) defeated Basem Mamdouh (10-3, 4 KOs) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The official time was 1:51 of the round.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here