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Photos: Usyk and Rico make weight for heavyweight title

Oleksandr Usyk defends his heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven this Saturday in Giza, Egypt

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Oleksandr Usyk during weigh-in
Oleksandr Usyk during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their heavyweight title clash. The contest headlines the fight card on May 23, live from Giza, Egypt.

  • Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), who holds the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC titles, came in at 233.3 lbs.
  • Former kickboxing champion Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) of the Netherlands weighed in at 258.7 lbs for his attempt to pull off an upset and claim the WBC belt.

For the co-feature, Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) of the UK and Alem Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs) of Germany tipped the scales at 167.9 lbs and 166.9 lbs, respectively. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBO 168-pound title.

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On the undercard, Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) of the UK weighed 145.7 lbs for his bout against Uzbekistan’s Shakhram Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs), who registered 145.7 lbs. They battle for the vacant WBA “Regular” 147-pound title.

Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba and Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, weighed in at 240.4 lbs and 229.5 lbs, respectively.

Japan’s Mizuki Hiruta (10-0, 2 KOs) came in at 114.7 lbs for her WBO super flyweight title defense against Mai Soliman (10-1, 6 KOs). Egyptian-born, Australia-based Soliman weighed 114 lbs.

For the main card opener, Ukraine’s Daniel Lapin and Benjamin Mendes Tani of France weighed 173.8 lbs and 174.4 lbs, respectively.

See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Usyk vs Rico lineup and weights below.

Oleksandr Usyk posing during weigh-in
Oleksandr Usyk during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Rico Verhoeven during weigh-in
Rico Verhoeven during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during weigh-in
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during weigh-in
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven posing during weigh-in
Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven pose during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Hamzah Sheeraz and Alem Begic at weigh-in faceoff
Hamzah Sheeraz and Alem Begic face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Shakhram Giyasov and Jack Catterall at weigh-in faceoff
Shakhram Giyasov and Jack Catterall during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr face off at weigh-in
Frank Sanchez and Richard Torrez Jr face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Mizuki Hiruta and Mai Soliman at weigh-in
Mizuki Hiruta and Mai Soliman during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Lapin and Benjamin Mendes Tani at weigh-in
Daniel Lapin and Benjamin Mendes Tani during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Sultan Almohammed and Dedy Imprax face off at weigh-in
Sultan Almohammed and Dedy Imprax face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Basem Mamdouh and Jamar Talley at weigh-in faceoff
Basem Mamdouh and Jamar Talley during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya and Ali Sserunkuma at weigh-in
Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya and Ali Sserunkuma during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
Omar Hikal and Michael Kalyalya face off at weigh-in
Omar Hikal and Michael Kalyalya face off during the weigh-in in Giza, Egypt on May 22, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Usyk vs Rico current fight card and weights

Main card

  • Oleksandr Usyk (233.3 lbs) vs. Rico Verhoeven (258.7 lbs)
  • Hamzah Sheeraz (167.9 lbs) vs. Alem Begic (166.9 lbs)
  • Shakhram Giyasov (145.7 lbs) vs. Jack Catterall (146.8 lbs)
  • Frank Sanchez (240.4 lbs) vs. Richard Torrez Jr. (229.5 lbs)
  • Mizuki Hiruta (114.7 lbs) vs. Mai Soliman (114 lbs)
  • Daniel Lapin (173.8 lbs) vs. Benjamin Mendes Tani (174.4 lbs)

Prelims

  • Basem Mamdouh (192.8 lbs) vs. Jamar Talley (197.7 lbs)
  • Sultan Almohammed (127.8 lbs) vs. Dedy Imprax (125.7 lbs)
  • Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (138.9 lbs) vs. Ali Sserunkuma (141.5 lbs)
  • Omar Hikal (161.1 lbs) vs. Michael Kalyalya (160.2 lbs)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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