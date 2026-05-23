Photos: Usyk and Rico make weight for heavyweight title

Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven successfully weighed in and faced off ahead of their heavyweight title clash. The contest headlines the fight card on May 23, live from Giza, Egypt.
- Ukraine’s three-time, two-division undisputed champion Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs), who holds the unified IBF, WBA, and WBC titles, came in at 233.3 lbs.
- Former kickboxing champion Verhoeven (1-0, 1 KO) of the Netherlands weighed in at 258.7 lbs for his attempt to pull off an upset and claim the WBC belt.
For the co-feature, Hamzah Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) of the UK and Alem Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs) of Germany tipped the scales at 167.9 lbs and 166.9 lbs, respectively. The two fighters clash for the vacant WBO 168-pound title.
On the undercard, Jack Catterall (32-2, 14 KOs) of the UK weighed 145.7 lbs for his bout against Uzbekistan’s Shakhram Giyasov (17-0, 10 KOs), who registered 145.7 lbs. They battle for the vacant WBA “Regular” 147-pound title.
Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba and Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, weighed in at 240.4 lbs and 229.5 lbs, respectively.
Japan’s Mizuki Hiruta (10-0, 2 KOs) came in at 114.7 lbs for her WBO super flyweight title defense against Mai Soliman (10-1, 6 KOs). Egyptian-born, Australia-based Soliman weighed 114 lbs.
For the main card opener, Ukraine’s Daniel Lapin and Benjamin Mendes Tani of France weighed 173.8 lbs and 174.4 lbs, respectively.
See the weigh-in photos, along with the current Usyk vs Rico lineup and weights below.
Usyk vs Rico current fight card and weights
Main card
- Oleksandr Usyk (233.3 lbs) vs. Rico Verhoeven (258.7 lbs)
- Hamzah Sheeraz (167.9 lbs) vs. Alem Begic (166.9 lbs)
- Shakhram Giyasov (145.7 lbs) vs. Jack Catterall (146.8 lbs)
- Frank Sanchez (240.4 lbs) vs. Richard Torrez Jr. (229.5 lbs)
- Mizuki Hiruta (114.7 lbs) vs. Mai Soliman (114 lbs)
- Daniel Lapin (173.8 lbs) vs. Benjamin Mendes Tani (174.4 lbs)
Prelims
- Basem Mamdouh (192.8 lbs) vs. Jamar Talley (197.7 lbs)
- Sultan Almohammed (127.8 lbs) vs. Dedy Imprax (125.7 lbs)
- Mohamed Mabrouk Yehya (138.9 lbs) vs. Ali Sserunkuma (141.5 lbs)
- Omar Hikal (161.1 lbs) vs. Michael Kalyalya (160.2 lbs)