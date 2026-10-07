Photos: Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren at press conference

Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren previewed their bout and came face to face at the press conference. The two unbeaten southpaws square off this Thursday, October 8, at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City.

Cuba’s 28-year-old Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) makes the first defense of his IBF super middleweight title, with his IBO title also on the line.

Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs), 26, of Denmark, who is ranked No. 5 by the IBF, makes his first attempt to become a champion.

The contest headlines the Eye of the Tiger event, live on Punching Grace in Quebec and DAZN internationally.

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Iglesias vs Zaren undercard

The press conference also featured the fighters competing on the Iglesias vs Zaren undercard.

Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs) in the co-feature.

Leila Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) of Riviere-du-Loup, Quebec, defends her interim WBA super featherweight title against Brisa Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Argentina.

Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) defends his IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas lightweight titles against Montreal’s NABF titleholder Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs).

Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs) defends his NABF light heavyweight title against Padraig McCrory (20-2, 10 KOs) of Ireland.

Thomas Chabot (12-1, 8 KOs) of Thetford Mines, Quebec, and Mexico’s Jose Antonio Sampedro (13-2-1, 7 KOs) battle for the WBC Continental featherweight title.

See the photos from the press conference below.

Osleys Iglesias sits with his IBF and IBO championship belts during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Oliver Zaren during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Vladimir Shishkin face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Wilkens Mathieu and Vladimir Shishkin during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin and Brisa Alfonzo face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Leila Beaudoin and Brisa Alfonzo during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Dzmitry Asanau and Luis Santana face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Dzmitry Asanau and Luis Santana during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Imam Khataev and Padraig McCrory face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Imam Khataev and Padraig McCrory during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sanchez face off during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

Thomas Chabot and Jose Antonio Sanchez during the press conference at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, on October 6, 2026. Photo by Vitor Munhoz / Eye of the Tiger

The card also includes:

A four-round lightweight bout between Quebec’s Daylen Pepin (2-1) and Matias Pinilla (1-2, 1 KO) of Chile.

An all-Quebec welterweight matchup between Jacob Blais (0-1) and Yoan Trottier (0-2).