Live results: Claressa Shields challenges Kaye Scott for middleweight titles

Claressa Shields looks to dethrone middleweight champion Kaye Scott when they clash tonight (Saturday, August 15) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
- Flint’s three-division undisputed champion Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) aims to once again claim titles at 160 lbs after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their heavyweight rematch in February.
- Australia’s Scott (5-1-1) makes the first defense of the unified WBA and WBC titles she earned in a rematch against Olivia Curry last December.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.
In the co-feature, Ernesto Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) of Upland, California, faces Roger Hilley (14-1, 9 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, at a 146-pound catchweight. Hilley took the fight on short notice, replacing originally scheduled Emmanuel Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs) of Ghana, who missed weight.
Also on the card is a middleweight bout between former U.S. Olympic boxing teammates Troy Isley (16-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Joseph Hicks (12-1, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
A super bantamweight contest pits Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada (4-0, 1 KO) against Mexico’s former title challenger Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta (19-5-1, 4 KOs).
Plus, Canada-based champion Caroline Veyre (11-1) of France defends her WBC super featherweight title against South Africa’s Bernice Ferreira (10-0, 4 KOs).
- Houston-based WBA light heavyweight champion Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn missed weight, and her bout against Iowa City’s Olivia Curry (7-3-2, 2 KOs) has been canceled.
Shields vs Scott results
Main card (DAZN, 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT)
- Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott
- Ernesto Mercado vs. Roger Hilley
- Troy Isley vs. Joseph Hicks
- Ashleyann Lozada vs. Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta
- Caroline Veyre vs. Bernice Ferreira
Undercard (Zeus Network, 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)
- Tesehki vs. Big Lex
- Ray J vs. Orlando Brown
- Xavier Pabon vs. Noah
- Atif Oberlton vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo
- Hakim Lopez vs. Da’Velle Smith
- Shannel Butler vs. Marianela Soledad Ramirez
- Jaquan McElroy vs. Alexander Thiel
- Daniel Mercado vs. Rahmel McKinley
- Casey Dixon vs. Michael Nelson
Shields vs Scott live blog
Good Life – Music Video
Ahead of the event, Claressa Shields shared the “Good Life” music video.