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Live results: Claressa Shields challenges Kaye Scott for middleweight titles

Claressa Shields challenges Kaye Scott for her unified WBA and WBC middleweight titles in Atlanta

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott during the weigh-in ahead of their bout in Atlanta
Claressa Shields and Kaye Scott during the weigh-in in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 14, 2026. Photo by Jonathan Garcia / Salita Promotions
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Claressa Shields looks to dethrone middleweight champion Kaye Scott when they clash tonight (Saturday, August 15) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

  • Flint’s three-division undisputed champion Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) aims to once again claim titles at 160 lbs after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their heavyweight rematch in February.
  • Australia’s Scott (5-1-1) makes the first defense of the unified WBA and WBC titles she earned in a rematch against Olivia Curry last December.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

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In the co-feature, Ernesto Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) of Upland, California, faces Roger Hilley (14-1, 9 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, at a 146-pound catchweight. Hilley took the fight on short notice, replacing originally scheduled Emmanuel Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs) of Ghana, who missed weight.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between former U.S. Olympic boxing teammates Troy Isley (16-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Joseph Hicks (12-1, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A super bantamweight contest pits Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada (4-0, 1 KO) against Mexico’s former title challenger Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta (19-5-1, 4 KOs).

Plus, Canada-based champion Caroline Veyre (11-1) of France defends her WBC super featherweight title against South Africa’s Bernice Ferreira (10-0, 4 KOs).

  • Houston-based WBA light heavyweight champion Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn missed weight, and her bout against Iowa City’s Olivia Curry (7-3-2, 2 KOs) has been canceled.

Shields vs Scott results

Main card (DAZN, 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT)

  • Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott
  • Ernesto Mercado vs. Roger Hilley
  • Troy Isley vs. Joseph Hicks
  • Ashleyann Lozada vs. Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta
  • Caroline Veyre vs. Bernice Ferreira

Undercard (Zeus Network, 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

  • Tesehki vs. Big Lex
  • Ray J vs. Orlando Brown
  • Xavier Pabon vs. Noah
  • Atif Oberlton vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo
  • Hakim Lopez vs. Da’Velle Smith
  • Shannel Butler vs. Marianela Soledad Ramirez
  • Jaquan McElroy vs. Alexander Thiel
  • Daniel Mercado vs. Rahmel McKinley
  • Casey Dixon vs. Michael Nelson

Shields vs Scott live blog

Good Life – Music Video

Ahead of the event, Claressa Shields shared the “Good Life” music video.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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