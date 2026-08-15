Live results: Claressa Shields challenges Kaye Scott for middleweight titles

Claressa Shields looks to dethrone middleweight champion Kaye Scott when they clash tonight (Saturday, August 15) at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Flint’s three-division undisputed champion Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) aims to once again claim titles at 160 lbs after defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn in their heavyweight rematch in February.

Australia’s Scott (5-1-1) makes the first defense of the unified WBA and WBC titles she earned in a rematch against Olivia Curry last December.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

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In the co-feature, Ernesto Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) of Upland, California, faces Roger Hilley (14-1, 9 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, at a 146-pound catchweight. Hilley took the fight on short notice, replacing originally scheduled Emmanuel Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs) of Ghana, who missed weight.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between former U.S. Olympic boxing teammates Troy Isley (16-0, 6 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Joseph Hicks (12-1, 7 KOs) of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A super bantamweight contest pits Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada (4-0, 1 KO) against Mexico’s former title challenger Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta (19-5-1, 4 KOs).

Plus, Canada-based champion Caroline Veyre (11-1) of France defends her WBC super featherweight title against South Africa’s Bernice Ferreira (10-0, 4 KOs).

Houston-based WBA light heavyweight champion Danielle Perkins (6-1, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn missed weight, and her bout against Iowa City’s Olivia Curry (7-3-2, 2 KOs) has been canceled.

Shields vs Scott results

Main card (DAZN, 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT)

Claressa Shields vs. Kaye Scott

Ernesto Mercado vs. Roger Hilley

Troy Isley vs. Joseph Hicks

Ashleyann Lozada vs. Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta

Caroline Veyre vs. Bernice Ferreira

Undercard (Zeus Network, 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

Tesehki vs. Big Lex

Ray J vs. Orlando Brown

Xavier Pabon vs. Noah

Atif Oberlton vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo

Hakim Lopez vs. Da’Velle Smith

Shannel Butler vs. Marianela Soledad Ramirez

Jaquan McElroy vs. Alexander Thiel

Daniel Mercado vs. Rahmel McKinley

Casey Dixon vs. Michael Nelson

Shields vs Scott live blog August 15, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Good Life – Music Video Ahead of the event, Claressa Shields shared the “Good Life” music video.