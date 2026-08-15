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UFC 330 live results: Islam Makhachev faces Ian Machado Garry

UFC 330 features Islam Makhachev defending his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in Philadelphia

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry promoting their MMA bout at UFC 330
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on August 15, 2026. Image credit: UFC
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UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry features two title fights tonight (Saturday, August 15), live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.

  • In the main event, Islam Makhachev (28-1) makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (17-1).
  • In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern (16-5) of Phoenix, Arizona, makes the first defense of her strawweight title against Canada’s Gillian Robertson (17-8).

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

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UFC 330 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry
  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson
  • Jalin Turner vs. Kaue Fernandes
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
  • Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin
  • Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico
  • Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

  • Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando
  • Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

UFC 330 live blog

Best Finishes

Watch a compilation of the best finishes from the fighters competing at UFC 330.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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