UFC 330 live results: Islam Makhachev faces Ian Machado Garry

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry features two title fights tonight (Saturday, August 15), live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia.
- In the main event, Islam Makhachev (28-1) makes the first defense of his welterweight title against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry (17-1).
- In the co-main event, Mackenzie Dern (16-5) of Phoenix, Arizona, makes the first defense of her strawweight title against Canada’s Gillian Robertson (17-8).
How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.
Advertisement
UFC 330 results
Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)
- Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson
- Jalin Turner vs. Kaue Fernandes
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics
Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)
- Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez
- Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin
- Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico
- Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore
Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)
- Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando
- Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai
UFC 330 live blog
Best Finishes
Watch a compilation of the best finishes from the fighters competing at UFC 330.
Advertisement