Mathieu faces Shishkin as Iglesias vs Zaren confirmed for Quebec City

Wilkens Mathieu faces Vladimir Shishkin on October 8 at Theatre Capitole in Quebec City, Canada. The super middleweight contest serves as the co-feature to the previously reported and now-confirmed title bout between Osleys Iglesias and Oliver Zaren.

Quebec City native Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) puts his NABF title on the line following an eighth-round stoppage win against Esquiva Falcao at the same venue in June.

Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs) comes off a seventh-round knockout victory over Bernardo Jimenez Suarez in May, bouncing back from losses to Iglesias and William Scull.

“After beating Vladimir Shishkin, William Scull and Osleys Iglesias both went on to fight for world titles. So I sincerely hope the same thing happens for me, because I already feel ready to beat anyone in the world at 168 pounds,” Mathieu said.

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Other announced bouts include

Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) defending her interim WBA super featherweight title.

A lightweight bout between IBF Intercontinental and WBC Continental Americas champion Dzmitry Asanau (13-0, 7 KOs) and Canada’s NABF titleholder Luis Santana (16-0, 7 KOs).

NABF light heavyweight champion Imam Khataev (12-1, 11 KOs) facing Ireland’s Padraig McCrory (20-2, 10 KOs).

Canada’s Thomas Chabot (13-1, 8 KOs) defending his WBC Continental Americas featherweight title against Spain’s Jose Antonio Sanchez (18-3-1, 6 KOs).

A super featherweight matchup between Armenia’s Erik Israyelyan (6-0, 4 KOs) and Canada’s Jesse Frank Sallows (6-1, 5 KOs).

An all-Quebec welterweight bout between Jacob Blais (0-1) and Yoan Trottier (0-2).

Quebec lightweight Daylen Pepin (2-1) against an opponent to be determined.

In the main event, Cuban champion Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his IBF and IBO super middleweight titles against Denmark’s Oliver Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs).

The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster. The card will stream locally on Punching Grace and internationally on DAZN.