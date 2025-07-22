Jan Paul Rivera vs Daniel Bailey headlines MVP Prospects 14 in Orlando in August

The bout between Jan Paul Rivera and Daniel Bailey headlines Most Valuable Prospects 14 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL on Friday, August 22. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at featherweight.

The previously announced as the MVP 14 headliner matchup between Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova tops MVP Fight Night on Saturday, August 23 at the same venue.

Unbeaten Rivera (12-0, 6 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year. In his previous outing in April, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican scored a unanimous decision over Alexis Eduardo Molina Jimenez.

Bailey (15-2, 8 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in 2025 and aims for his third straight victory. The 29-year-old Miami native won two of his previous bouts last July inside the distance, eliminating Rafael De La Rosa and Jhon Cadavid.

The co-feature is a 10-round lightweight bout between Corey Marksman and Luis Martinez. Orlando’s unbeaten Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) TKO’d Tayden Beltran in the seventh round in May. Martinez (9-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico KO’d Carlos Manuel Portillo in the second round in February, earning his third win in a row.

Among other matchups, Yoelvis Gomez (8-1, 7 KOs) of Cuba faces Haiti’s Edwine Humaine Junior (9-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-rounder at middleweight. Tayre Jones (13-0, 7 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, FL meets Puerto Rico’s Alexander Rios Vega (9-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Plus, Elizabeth Oshoba (9-0, 5 KOs) of Nigeria meets Brooklyn’s Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-3-1, 2 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight.

The full fight card is expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current MVP 14 lineup is as follows:

Main card

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Daniel Bailey

Corey Marksman vs. Luis Martinez

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Edwine Humaine

Prelims