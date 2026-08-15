Liddard vs Morello moved from York Hall to Copper Box Arena

George Liddard faces Dario Morello on Saturday, August 22, at Copper Box Arena in London after the event was moved from York Hall.

Matchroom Boxing announced the venue change on Friday, citing “temporary issues with York Hall which means it is no longer a viable venue.”

The promotion also said additional ticket information “will be released on Monday with all prior purchases retaining their tickets.”

Advertisement

Liddard vs Morello for European title

Britain’s Liddard (14-0, 8 KOs) and Italy’s Morello (26-1, 4 KOs) battle for the vacant European middleweight title.

Unbeaten 24-year-old Liddard comes off a unanimous decision victory over Tyler Denny in March.

Morello, 33, was last in action last November, scoring a unanimous decision over Faton Vukshinaj for his 11th win in a row.

The undercard features Jimmy Sains (12-0, 10 KOs) against Tom Cowling (15-1, 4 KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth middleweight title.

Emmanuel Buttigieg (12-0, 4 KOs) takes on P A Gordon (9-0, 1 KO) for the vacant English middleweight title.

Tiah Mai Ayton (6-0, 5 KOs) and Ellie Hellewell (7-1-1, 1 KO) clash for the vacant Commonwealth featherweight title.

The event will stream live on DAZN.

Current fight card

Main card

George Liddard (14-0, 8 KOs) vs. Dario Morello (26-1, 4 KOs)

Jimmy Sains (12-0, 10 KOs) vs. Tom Cowling (15-1, 4 KOs)

Emmanuel Buttigieg (12-0, 4 KOs) vs. P A Gordon (9-0, 1 KO)

Tiah Mai Ayton (6-0, 5 KOs) vs. Ellie Hellewell (7-1-1, 1 KO)

Prelims

Harley Burrows (1-0) vs. Carlos Miguel Ronner (7-12, 2 KOs)

Louie Ward (2-0) vs. Jon Martinez (16-12-5, 2 KOs)

Pat McCormack (8-1, 6 KOs) vs. TBA

Ioan Croft (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA

Connor Mitchell (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. TBA