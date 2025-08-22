Photos: Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova make weight for 112-pound title

Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova successfully weighed in, making it official for the interim WBA 112-pound title. They clash in the main event of MVP Fight Night, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on August 23.

Puerto Rican Olympian Yankiel Rivera (7-0, 3 KOs) came in at 111.6 lbs. Cordova (19-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela showed 111.4 lbs.

Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, CA is the unified champion at 112 lbs, holding both the WBA and WBC titles.

“I get the opportunity to not only represent Puerto Rico, but also be able to take a title back to the island,” Rievera said. “This is great for me.”

“I would love that opportunity [to fight Sandoval], but right now I have Cordova in my mind. But yes, knowing that he has both the WBC and WBA, that would be a fantastic opportunity for me.”

Cordova said, “I don’t underestimate any of my opponents. I’m not going to say that I’m going to respect him, but I’m definitely going to give him his position, but I’m here to do what I need to do.”

“I’m not overconfident at all. I said it before. This is not about being too confident. This is about me being able to do the work that I need to do. So, I feel very well. I feel very good for this opportunity.”

Yankiel Rivera and Angelino Cordova during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

On Rivera vs Cordova undercard

Cuban Yoenis Tellez (10-0, 7 KOs) weighed in at 153.8 lbs for his bout against Germany’s Abass Baraou (16-1, 9 KOs), who was 153.4 lbs. Tellez puts his interim WBA 154-pound title on the line.

Stephanie Han (10-0, 3 KOs) of El Paso, TX, registered 134.6 lbs for her WBA 135-pound title defense against Paulina Angel (7-1-2, 3 KOs). Colombian challenger Angel tipped the scales at 134.2 lbs.

Canadian Lucas Bahdi (19-0, 15 KOs) and Roger Gutierrez (29-6-1, 22 KOs) of Venezuela weighed in at 134.8 lbs and 135 lbs, respectively.

Additionally, Chris Avila (6-1) of Stockton, CA, came in at 172.8 lbs for his bout against Tampa’s Ariel Perez (7-0, 4 KOs), who was 174.0 lbs.

Check out the current Rivera vs Cordova lineup and weights below.

Yoenis Tellez and Abass Baraou during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Stephanie Han and Paulina Angel during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Lucas Bahdi and Roger Gutierrez during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Chris Avila and Ariel Perez during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jasmine Artiga and Linn Sandstrom during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jamaine Ortiz and Ambiorix Bautista during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Natalie Dove and Randee Lynn Morales during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

Jocelyn Camarillo and Agustina Solange Vazquez during the weigh-in, on August 22, 2025, ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL | Joseph Correa/Most Valuable Promotions

The Rivera vs Cordova weights are as follows:

Main card

Yankiel Rivera (111.6 lbs) vs. Angelino Cordova (111.4 lbs)

Yoenis Tellez (153.8 lbs) vs. Abass Baraou (153.4 lbs)

Stephanie Han (134.6 lbs) vs. Paulina Angel (134.2 lbs)

Lucas Bahdi (134.8 lbs) vs. Roger Gutierrez (135 lbs)

Chris Avila (172.8 lbs) vs. Ariel Perez (174.0 lbs)

Prelims