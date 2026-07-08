Former champion Jason Moloney signs with Zuffa Boxing

Australia’s former world champion Jason Moloney has signed a multi-fight deal with Zuffa Boxing. Over the course of his career, he held the WBO bantamweight title and challenged for the division’s unified titles.

Moloney (29-4, 20 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Andre Donovan in April, marking his second win in a row.

Late last year, the 35-year-old TKO’d Herlan Gomez on the undercard of Opetaia vs Cinkara, bouncing back from a decision defeat to Tenshin Nasukawa.

“I love what Zuffa is doing, giving the fans great fights every time and matching the best against the best,” said Moloney. “And that’s what I’m all about: fighting the best and becoming the best.”

Advertisement

In his first attempt to become a champion in October 2018, Moloney dropped a split decision to Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF bantamweight title.

Two years later, the Melbourne native challenged Naoya Inoue for the unified WBA and IBF titles but suffered a seventh-round knockout defeat.

Moloney claimed the vacant WBO title by majority decision against Vincent Astrolabio in May 2023.

In his first defense in early 2024, he retained the title by split decision against Saul Sanchez.

In May of the same year, he lost the belt by unanimous decision to Yoshiki Takei.

Details on Jason Moloney’s Zuffa Boxing debut are expected to be announced shortly.