Rolly Romero faces Teofimo Lopez in Las Vegas in August

Rolando “Rolly” Romero defends his WBA welterweight title against Teofimo Lopez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 22. The contest headlines a PBC PPV card on Prime Video and DAZN. Tickets for the event are expected to go on sale shortly.

Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his belt following a unanimous decision victory over Ryan Garcia last May, when he claimed a “regular” version of the title. The 30-year-old Las Vegas native was elevated to full champion last August after Jaron Ennis vacated the title.

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Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs) moves down a weight class and looks to once again claim one of boxing’s major belts. The 28-year-old two-division champion from Brooklyn comes off a unanimous decision defeat to Shakur Stevenson in January, when he lost his WBO light middleweight title.

Romero and Lopez are scheduled to preview their bout and come face-to-face for the first time during a launch press conference on Thursday, July 9, in Los Angeles.