Kiria Tapia, William Colon and Johanna Wonyou lead Taylor vs Munoz undercard

The undercard has been confirmed for the Taylor vs Munoz event on Saturday, July 11, at Coliseíto Pedrín Zorrilla in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The five-fight lineup marks the debut of Salita Promotions’ Developmental Events series on Wynn Records Network.

Among the newly added bouts, Puerto Rico’s Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) faces Alba Sanchez (9-4, 2 KOs) of Spain at featherweight.

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Tapia comes off a unanimous decision victory over Ayanna Vasquez in March on the undercard of Parrilla vs Velasquez.

Sanchez lost her previous bout in April, dropping a unanimous decision to Sheila Martinez.

Puerto Rican William Colon (9-0, 5 KOs) and Jeremy Triana (16-8-3, 14 KOs) of Colombia square off at super featherweight.

Colon defeated Jose Del Valle Rivera by unanimous decision in February.

Triana TKO’d Jader Esquivia in April, bouncing back from three straight defeats.

A bantamweight bout pits Johanna Wonyou (12-0, 2 KOs) of France against Canada’s Tania Walters (7-0, 2 KOs).

London-based Wonyou defeated Mary Romero by points in July.

Walters suffered two straight decision losses against Shera Mae Patricio in April and Krystal Rosado in January.

The main event is a heavyweight bout between Brooklyn native Pryce Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico’s Isaac Munoz Gutierrez (18-2-1, 15 KOs).

In the co-feature, Argentina’s Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 4 KOs) defends her interim WBA lightweight title against Litzy Vazquez Ochoa (8-0, 6 KOs) of Mexico.

Current Taylor vs Munoz fight card

Pryce Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs) vs. Isaac Munoz (18-2-1, 15 KOs), heavyweight

Edith Soledad Matthysse (21-16-1, 4 KOs) vs. Litzy Vazquez Ochoa (8-0, 6 KOs), Ochoa’s interim WBA super lightweight title

Kiria Tapia (9-0, 1 KO) vs. Alba Sanchez (9-4, 2 KOs), 8 rounds, featherweight

William Colon (9-0, 5 KOs) vs. Jeremy Triana (16-8-3, 14 KOs), super featherweight

Johanna Wonyou (12-0, 2 KOs) vs. Tania Walters (7-0, 2 KOs), bantamweight