Photos: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano official for trilogy fight

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano successfully weighed in and made it official for their trilogy fight. The pair square off on July 11, live on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters made the required 140-pound championship limit.
Ireland’s two-division champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) came in at 135.8 lbs for the second defense of her undisputed title. Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) showed 136 lbs for her second attempt to take revenge and conquer her second division.
Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, weighed in at 130 lbs for her co-feature bout against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), who was 129.4 lbs. Baumgardner defends her undisputed title.
Also on the card is a 168-pound championship unification. IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) of the UK tipped the scales at 167 lbs. Her opponent, WBO champion Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ registered 167.2 lbs.
The main card opener is a 122-pound title unification bout. England’s IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) weighed in at 121.6 lbs. WBC champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico was 119.6 lbs.