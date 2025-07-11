Photos: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano official for trilogy fight

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano successfully weighed in and made it official for their trilogy fight. The pair square off on July 11, live on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters made the required 140-pound championship limit.

Ireland’s two-division champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) came in at 135.8 lbs for the second defense of her undisputed title. Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) showed 136 lbs for her second attempt to take revenge and conquer her second division.

Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, weighed in at 130 lbs for her co-feature bout against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), who was 129.4 lbs. Baumgardner defends her undisputed title.

Also on the card is a 168-pound championship unification. IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) of the UK tipped the scales at 167 lbs. Her opponent, WBO champion Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ registered 167.2 lbs.

The main card opener is a 122-pound title unification bout. England’s IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) weighed in at 121.6 lbs. WBC champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico was 119.6 lbs.

Check out the current Taylor vs Serrano 3 lineup and weights below.

Amanda Serrano during the weigh-in on July 10, 2025 ahead of her bout against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner during the weigh-in on July 10, 2025, ahead of her bout against Jennifer Miranda at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner, Jake Paul and Jennifer Miranda during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Shadasia Green during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Savannah Marshall, Jake Paul and Shadasia Green during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Ellie Scotney, Jake Paul and Yamileth Mercado during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Cherneka Johnson and Shurretta Metcalf during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Chantelle Cameron and Jessica Camara during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Virginia Sanhouse, Ramla Ali and Delia Sylvain during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Ramla Ali and Lila Furtado during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Tammara Thibeault and Mary Casamassa during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 weights are as follows:

Main Card

Katie Taylor (135.8) vs. Amanda Serrano (136)

Alycia Baumgardner (130) vs. Jennifer Miranda (129.4)

Savannah Marshall (167) vs. Shadasia Green (167.2)

Ellie Scotney (121.6) vs. Yamileth Mercado (119.6)

Prelims