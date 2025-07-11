Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano official for trilogy fight

Katie Taylor defends her undisputed 140-pound title in a trilogy fight against Amanda Serrano at MSG in New York

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Katie Taylor during the weigh-in ahead of her trilogy fight with Amanda Serrano in New York
Katie Taylor during the weigh-in on July 10, 2025 ahead of her bout against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano successfully weighed in and made it official for their trilogy fight. The pair square off on July 11, live on Netflix from Madison Square Garden in New York. Both fighters made the required 140-pound championship limit.

Ireland’s two-division champion Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) came in at 135.8 lbs for the second defense of her undisputed title. Puerto Rico’s seven-weight champion Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs) showed 136 lbs for her second attempt to take revenge and conquer her second division.

Alycia Baumgardner (15-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, weighed in at 130 lbs for her co-feature bout against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), who was 129.4 lbs. Baumgardner defends her undisputed title.

Also on the card is a 168-pound championship unification. IBF super middleweight champion Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) of the UK tipped the scales at 167 lbs. Her opponent, WBO champion Shadasia Green (15-1, 11 KOs) of Patterson, NJ registered 167.2 lbs.

The main card opener is a 122-pound title unification bout. England’s IBF and WBO super bantamweight champion Ellie Scotney (10-0) weighed in at 121.6 lbs. WBC champion Yamileth Mercado (24-3, 5 KOs) of Mexico was 119.6 lbs.

Check out the current Taylor vs Serrano 3 lineup and weights below.

Amanda Serrano during the weigh-in ahead of her trilogy fight with Katie Taylor in New York
Amanda Serrano during the weigh-in on July 10, 2025 ahead of her bout against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Katie Taylor, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano during the weigh-in in New York
Katie Taylor, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner during the weigh-in ahead of her bout against Jennifer Miranda during the weigh-in in New York
Alycia Baumgardner during the weigh-in on July 10, 2025, ahead of her bout against Jennifer Miranda at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner, Jake Paul and Jennifer Miranda during the weigh-in in New York
Alycia Baumgardner, Jake Paul and Jennifer Miranda during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Shadasia Green during the weigh-in in New York
Shadasia Green during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Savannah Marshall, Jake Paul and Shadasia Green during the weigh-in in New York
Savannah Marshall, Jake Paul and Shadasia Green during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Ellie Scotney, Jake Paul and Yamileth Mercado during the weigh-in in New York
Ellie Scotney, Jake Paul and Yamileth Mercado during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Cherneka Johnson and Shurretta Metcalf during the weigh-in in New York
Cherneka Johnson and Shurretta Metcalf during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Chantelle Cameron and Jessica Camara during the weigh-in in New York
Chantelle Cameron and Jessica Camara during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Virginia Sanhouse, Ramla Ali and Delia Sylvain during the weigh-in in New York
Virginia Sanhouse, Ramla Ali and Delia Sylvain during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Ramla Ali and Lila Furtado during the weigh-in in New York
Ramla Ali and Lila Furtado during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix
Tammara Thibeault and Mary Casamassa during the weigh-in in New York
Tammara Thibeault and Mary Casamassa during the weigh-in at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 10, 2025 | Sarah Steir/Getty Images for Netflix

The Taylor vs Serrano 3 weights are as follows:

Main Card

  • Katie Taylor (135.8) vs. Amanda Serrano (136)
  • Alycia Baumgardner (130) vs. Jennifer Miranda (129.4)
  • Savannah Marshall (167) vs. Shadasia Green (167.2)
  • Ellie Scotney (121.6) vs. Yamileth Mercado (119.6)

Prelims

  • Cherneka Johnson (116.8) vs. Shurretta Metcalf (117)
  • Chantelle Cameron (139) vs. Jessica Camara (139.4)
  • Ramla Ali (121.6) vs. Lila Furtado (121.2)
  • Tammara Thibeault (159.6) vs. Mary Casamassa (156.8)
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.