Seven fights confirmed for UFC return to Sacramento – Tickets

Seven bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on August 22 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
- The main event is a previously announced middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, and Gregory Rodrigues (19-6) of Brazil.
- The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Roman Dolidze (15-5) of Georgia and Reinier de Ridder (21-3) of the Netherlands.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, while UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. PT.
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Also on UFC Sacramento card
- Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Serghei Spivac (18-6) of Moldova and Vitor Petrino (14-2) of Brazil.
- Another heavyweight bout pits Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1) of Nigeria against Shamil Gaziev (14-3).
- Carli Judice (6-2) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Brazil’s Jeisla Chaves (7-0) square off at flyweight.
- Wes Schultz (9-3) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Jackson McVey (7-2) of St. Paul, Minnesota, battle at middleweight.
- Plus, Shanelle Dyer (7-1) of the UK and Elise Reed (8-5) of Princeton, New Jersey, clash at strawweight.
The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
Current UFC Sacramento fight card
- Anthony Hernandez (15-3) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-3), middleweight
- Roman Dolidze (15-5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (21-3), light heavyweight
- Serghei Spivac (18-6) vs. Vitor Petrino (14-2), heavyweight
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1) vs. Shamil Gaziev (14-3), heavyweight
- Carli Judice (6-2) vs. Jeisla Chaves (7-0), strawweight
- Wes Schultz (9-3) vs. Jackson McVey (7-2), middleweight
- Shanelle Dyer (7-1) vs. Elise Reed (8-5), strawweight