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Seven fights confirmed for UFC return to Sacramento – Tickets

UFC Sacramento is headlined by a middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues this August

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG
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Seven bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on August 22 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

  • The main event is a previously announced middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, and Gregory Rodrigues (19-6) of Brazil.
  • The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Roman Dolidze (15-5) of Georgia and Reinier de Ridder (21-3) of the Netherlands.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, while UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

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Also on UFC Sacramento card

  • Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Serghei Spivac (18-6) of Moldova and Vitor Petrino (14-2) of Brazil.
  • Another heavyweight bout pits Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1) of Nigeria against Shamil Gaziev (14-3).
  • Carli Judice (6-2) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Brazil’s Jeisla Chaves (7-0) square off at flyweight.
  • Wes Schultz (9-3) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Jackson McVey (7-2) of St. Paul, Minnesota, battle at middleweight.
  • Plus, Shanelle Dyer (7-1) of the UK and Elise Reed (8-5) of Princeton, New Jersey, clash at strawweight.

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Current UFC Sacramento fight card

  • Anthony Hernandez (15-3) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (15-3), middleweight
  • Roman Dolidze (15-5) vs. Reinier de Ridder (21-3), light heavyweight
  • Serghei Spivac (18-6) vs. Vitor Petrino (14-2), heavyweight
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1) vs. Shamil Gaziev (14-3), heavyweight
  • Carli Judice (6-2) vs. Jeisla Chaves (7-0), strawweight
  • Wes Schultz (9-3) vs. Jackson McVey (7-2), middleweight
  • Shanelle Dyer (7-1) vs. Elise Reed (8-5), strawweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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