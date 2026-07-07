Seven fights confirmed for UFC return to Sacramento – Tickets

Seven bouts have been confirmed for UFC Fight Night on August 22 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

The main event is a previously announced middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez (15-3, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, California, and Gregory Rodrigues (19-6) of Brazil.

The co-main event is a light heavyweight matchup between Roman Dolidze (15-5) of Georgia and Reinier de Ridder (21-3) of the Netherlands.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, July 10, at 10:00 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster, while UFC Fight Club members can purchase tickets Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. PT.

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Also on UFC Sacramento card

Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Serghei Spivac (18-6) of Moldova and Vitor Petrino (14-2) of Brazil.

Another heavyweight bout pits Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6-1) of Nigeria against Shamil Gaziev (14-3).

Carli Judice (6-2) of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Brazil’s Jeisla Chaves (7-0) square off at flyweight.

Wes Schultz (9-3) of Madison, Wisconsin, and Jackson McVey (7-2) of St. Paul, Minnesota, battle at middleweight.

Plus, Shanelle Dyer (7-1) of the UK and Elise Reed (8-5) of Princeton, New Jersey, clash at strawweight.

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Current UFC Sacramento fight card