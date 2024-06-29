Estrada vs Rodriguez results, live stream, main card, prelims

Juan Francisco Estrada faces Jesse Rodriguez in the main event live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Saturday, June 29. The contest pits Mexico’s two-division world champion against the unbeaten two-weight champion of San Antonio, Texas.

Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC 115-pound belt. “Bam” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) looks to regain the title he previously held. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event features British Sunny Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) up against Adrian Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The bout between two former world champions is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior bantamweight.

Also on the main card, Mexico’s Yamileth Mercado (23-3, 5 KOs) defends her WBC super bantamweight title against Ramla Ali (9-1, 2 KOs) of the UK by way of Somalia. Plus, Arturo Cardenas (13-0-1, 8 KOs) of Mexico and Phoenix-based Danny Barrios (15-0, 5 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa battle it out for WBC Continental Americas strap at super bantamweight. Both bouts are scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among the Estrada vs Rodriguez prelims aka “Before the Bell”, Gabriel Muratalla (11-0, 6 KOs) of San Dimas, California takes on Carlos Fontes (23-3-1, 19 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Fabian Rojo (8-0, 6 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona meets Daniel Gonzalez (5-1, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico in a six-rounder at welterweight. Kicking off the action, Mexico’s Leonardo Rubalcava (7-0, 3 KOs) goes up against William Flenoy (3-3-1, 1 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez live stream

Boxing fans can stream Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez live on DAZN. The start time in the U.S. is scheduled for Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT. The prelims begin at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT.

In the UK, the main card live stream starts on Sunday, June 30 at 2:30 am BST, following the prelims commencing at 12:30 am BST.

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez results

Get Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse Rodriguez

Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel

Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali

Arturo Cardenas def. Danny Barrios by majority decision (95-95, 97-93, 96-94)

Prelims