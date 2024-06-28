Subscribe
Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez weigh-in video

Estrada vs Rodriguez official weigh-ins live from Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ

By Parviz Iskenderov
Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez square off at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, June 29. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Mexico’s two-division world champion Juan Francisco Estrada brings to the ring his WBC super flyweight belt. Undefeated two-weight champion “Bam” Rodriguez of San Antonio, Texas looks to reclaim the title he previously held.

To be eligible for the strap, the fighters must make the required 115 lbs championship limit. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The co-main event pits British Sunny Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) against fellow former world champion Adrian Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at junior bantamweight.

The Estrada vs Rodriguez weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Estrada vs Rodriguez fight card

The Estrada vs Rodriguez full fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Estrada’s WBC super flyweight title
  • Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel, 12 rounds, super flyweight
  • Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Mercado’s WBC title
  • Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBC Continental Americas title

Prelims

  • Gabriel Muratalla vs. Carlos Fontes, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Fabian Rojo vs. Daniel Gonzalez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Leonardo Rubalcava vs. William Flenoy, 6 rounds, super lightweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

