Video: Sunny Edwards gets cut, takes technical decision against Adrian Curiel

Sunny Edwards defeated fellow former world champion Adrian Curiel via technical decision on June 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The junior bantamweights battled it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Rodriguez live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. The fight was stopped by the referee on advice of a ringside physician after eight rounds. Edwards had a big gash on his forehead caused by an accidental clash of heads and was deemed unable to continue.

As the fight went over four rounds, the decision had to be made in accordance with the judges’ scorecards. As a result, British Sunny Edwards (21-1, 4 KOs) defeated Mexico’s Adrian Curiel (24-6-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous technical decision with the scores 90-82, 88-84 and 87-85.

