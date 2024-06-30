Video: Jesse Rodriguez drops & stops Juan Francisco Estrada to regain title

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez came out victorious over Juan Francisco Estrada on June 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The pair battled it out in the main event live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout ended prior to the final bell. The unbeaten two-division world champion of San Antonio, Texas dropped and stopped the defending two-weight champion of Mexico in the seventh round.

On his way to victory, Rodriguez sent Estrada to the canvas in the fourth round with a left hand and in the seventh round with a left body shot. “Bam” went down in the sixth round from a right hand.

With the win by knockout, 24-year-old southpaw Jesse Rodriguez improved to 20-0, 13 KOs and regained the WBC super flyweight title. 34-year-old Juan Francisco Estrada dropped to 44-4, 28 KOs and lost the belt.

Get Estrada vs Rodriguez full fight card results.