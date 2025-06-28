Live results: Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr boxing fight

Jake Paul faces Julio Cesar Chavez Jr live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA on Saturday, June 28. The contest pits the YouTuber turned pro boxer from Cleveland, Ohio against the former champion from Mexico. The pair square off at cruiserweight.

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) is back in the ring following his decision victory over Mike Tyson last November. Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) made his return last July, defeating Uriah Hall, also by decision. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The 12-round co-feature is a championship bout between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico and Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba. Ramirez puts his unified WBA and WBO belts on the line. Former two-time champion Dorticos looks to once again become champion.

On the Paul vs Chavez undercard are two 10-round welterweight matchups featuring Mexico’s Raul Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) versus Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) of Uruguay, and Avious Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, TN against Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ.

Plus, Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ takes on Philadelphia’s former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Paul vs Chavez airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT.

Paul vs Chavez results

Get Paul vs Chavez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos

Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez

Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer

Prelims