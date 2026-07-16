Krystal Rosado, Jan Paul Rivera and more join Johnson vs Thorslund undercard

Krystal Rosado faces Alondra Hernandez and Jan Paul Rivera takes on Abraham Perfecto among the new bouts added to the Johnson vs Thorslund undercard. The event takes place on August 8 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Rosado (9-1, 2 KOs) of Puerto Rico and Mexico’s Hernandez (10-2, 2 KOs) square off in an eight-round bantamweight contest.

Puerto Rico’s Rivera (15-0, 7 KOs) meets Mexico’s Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight matchup.

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced the bouts on Wednesday.

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The undercard also includes:

A six-round middleweight bout between Sebastian Juarez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas, and Rance Ward (9-6-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana.

A 10-round heavyweight showdown between Cuba’s Dainier Pero (13-0, 10 KOs) and Aleem Whitfield (10-1, 6 KOs) of Geneva, New York.

A four-round featherweight bout between Angelo Hernandez (1-0, 1 KO) of Munster, Indiana, and Jose Fernandez (2-1, 2 KOs) of Venezuela.

A four-round lightweight matchup between Tampa’s Jadden Addison (2-0, 1 KO) and James Webb (1-0) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Brazil’s Pedro Conceicao (6-0, 4 KOs) competing in a six-round welterweight bout against an opponent to be named.

In the main event, undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 7 KOs) of Australia by way of New Zealand defends her title against two-division champion Dina Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) of Denmark.

In the co-feature, Australia’s Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her unified IBF and WBO middleweight titles against Canada’s Tammara Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs).

The previously announced eight-round super flyweight bout on the undercard pits Dallas’ former champion Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) against Canada’s former undisputed title challenger Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO).

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

How to watch: The event airs live on ESPN and the ESPN App.