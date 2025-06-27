Jake Paul vs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Weigh-in

Rounding the fight week, Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh in to make it official. The pair square off in a cruiserweight bout on June 28, live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The weight limit is 200 lbs.

For his previous fight against Mike Tyson last November at heavyweight, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio came in at 227.2 lbs. Mexico’s former WBC 160-pound champion Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) was 199.6 lbs for his most recent bout against Uriah Hall last July.

The co-feature on the card is a unified cruiserweight championship bout between Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico and former champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) of Cuba. Ramirez brings his WBA and WBO belts to the ring. To be eligible for the title, the fighters must not exceed 200 lbs.

The Paul vs Chavez weigh-in starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT.