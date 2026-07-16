Amanda Serrano faces Lucrecia Manzur in Temecula, CA in August

Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight titles against Lucrecia Manzur on August 21 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA. The 12-round contest headlines the first boxing card streamed on TikTok Live.

Puerto Rico’s Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) aims for her third straight win since dropping a majority decision to Katie Taylor in their trilogy fight last July. The 37-year-old southpaw comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Cheyenne Hanson in May on the undercard of Han vs Holm 2.

Argentina’s Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs) makes her first attempt to become a champion in her first international outing. The 27-year-old challenger won her previous bout in March by unanimous decision against Nair Aymara Erlin.

Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.

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What they’re saying

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating opportunities for women’s boxing and bringing our sport to the biggest stages possible, so to headline the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok is incredibly meaningful,” Serrano said.

“Women’s boxing deserves to be seen by as many people around the world as possible, and this partnership gives us the chance to introduce our sport to a massive global audience in a completely new way.”

“I’m also proud that Lucrecia and I will be making history in the first-ever unified women’s world championship contested over 12 two-minute rounds.”

“Every time I step into the ring, I’m fighting for Puerto Rico, and on Friday, August 21, I have the opportunity to make history for my island, break the all-time women’s knockout record, and defend my world titles. This will be a night to remember for Temecula and boxing fans around the world.”

Manzur said, “I’ve been asking for this opportunity for a very long time. Ever since I started boxing, I’ve dreamed of fighting for a world title, and now I have the chance to do it against one of the sport’s true icons and someone I’ve always admired – Amanda Serrano.”

“I have tremendous respect for everything Amanda has accomplished and for the legacy she has built. But once we step into the ring, my focus is on winning.”

“I’m confident in my preparation, my abilities, and the work we’ve put in together. In one month, I believe Tucumán and all of Argentina will be celebrating a new world champion.”

Serrano vs Manzur undercard

A six-round lightweight bout pits Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) of Cheverly, Maryland, against Mexico’s Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs).

A four-round super lightweight contest features Brazil’s Jully Poca (1-0) facing Cinderella Linnear (1-0) of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Iyana Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) of San Fernando, California, and Miguelina Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs) of the Dominican Republic square off in an eight-round featherweight bout.

Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Mexico’s Salvador Zavala (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight clash.

A six-round minimumweight matchup features Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) of Indio, California, against Mexico’s Ashley Felix (7-4, 1 KO).

How to watch: The card will stream on TikTok Live. The start time is expected to be confirmed shortly.