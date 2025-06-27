Jake Paul eyes title shot ahead of ‘tough test’ against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr

Jake Paul says he is ready to challenge himself in a “very tough test” against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The two fighters go head-to-head in a cruiserweight bout on June 28, live from Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. At the final press conference, the Cleveland native and the former champion from Mexico previewed their matchup and went face-to-face.

Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) aims to defeat Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs) and move one step closer to a world title. If successful, the 28-year-old, who describes himself as “a great boxer,” could earn a shot at unified champion Gilberto Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs), according to “Zurdo” himself.

“He’s a great fighter. I like big names, legendary names, and he’s on my path to a world championship,” Paul said. “This is a tough test, a very tough test, but I’m here to challenge myself and do big things in this sport and then make a title run after I beat him on Saturday.”

“He’s coming in prepared. They’re saying this is the hardest he’s ever trained, and he’s right… I’m not a good boxer. I’m a great boxer.”

“This is a stacked card. This is how MVP does it; no one else in boxing is doing it like this. We have amazing fights all the way through. I grew up watching Holly Holm, Floyd Schofield is an incredible talent, and in my first fight, I was on the same card as Tevin Farmer. There’s a lot of history here. This is going to be amazing.”

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during the press conference on June 26, 2025, ahead of their bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

‘I don’t think he’s a good boxer’

Chavez Jr. also expressed confidence in his victory. Despite Paul calling the fight a “tough test,” the 39-year-old former WBC middleweight titleholder said he didn’t believe his opponent was a good boxer.

“No, I don’t think he’s good,” Chavez Jr. said. “I think he tries, he trains hard, but he’s not a good fighter. He’s definitely not a good boxer. If he were a good boxer, then everyone else on this stage would be a legend. I don’t think he’s a good boxer, and everybody knows that.”

“No, not really,” Chavez Jr. said when asked whether Jake Paul has gotten under his skin. “I was expecting that from him. That’s the only way he can get attention because in boxing, he really has nothing to get presumptuous about.”

“My preparation, I always prepare to take a win. I’m here to win and that’s why I’m so confident that I will win.”

In the co-feature to Paul vs Chavez Jr., “Zurdo” Ramirez from Mexico defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against former two-time champion Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) from Cuba. Also on the card is a lightweight bout between Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ and former champion Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA at lightweight.

Atop the prelims, former UFC and WBC champion Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) of Albuquerque, NM meets Yolanda Vega Ochoa (10-0, 1 KO) of Mexico at lightweight. Plus, LA’s John “Scrappy” Ramirez (14-1, 9 KOs) goes up against Saleto Henderson (10-2, 7 KOs) of Indianapolis, IN at super flyweight.