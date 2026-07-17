Ernesto Mercado faces Emmanuel Tagoe in co-feature to Shields vs Scott

Ernesto “Tito” Mercado faces Emmanuel Tagoe on Saturday, August 15, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The super lightweight contest serves as the co-feature to Claressa Shields vs Kaye Scott.

Unbeaten 24-year-old Mercado (19-0, 18 KOs) of Upland, California, comes off a second-round knockout victory over Juan Carlos Burgos in June on the undercard of Sylve vs Diaz.

Ghana’s 37-year-old Tagoe (34-2, 16 KOs) defeated Modibo Keita by unanimous decision last August to record his second straight win since dropping a decision to Ryan Garcia in April 2022.

Salita Promotions announced the matchup, along with the signing of Mercado, on Thursday.

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“There were other opportunities, but this one felt different,” Mercado said. “Salita stays active, puts on quality shows and keeps his fighters busy. I’m an active fighter, and I want to fight the best as often as possible. I believe this partnership puts me in the best position to become a world champion.”

“The goal is simple: become a world champion. That’s what we’ve been working toward my entire life. Every fight is another step closer, and I want to put myself in a position where the biggest fights can’t be avoided.”

“There wasn’t a lot of time to find an opponent, but I think they picked the right guy. He went the distance with Ryan Garcia, so this is an opportunity for me to make a statement. I want to go in there, get him out of there and continue climbing the rankings.”

In the main event, three-division undisputed champion Claressa Shields (18-0, 3 KOs) of Flint, Michigan, challenges Australia’s Kaye Scott (5-1-1) for her unified WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

Other Shields vs Scott undercard bouts are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event are on sale via Ticketmaster.