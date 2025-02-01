Benavidez vs Morrell results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

David Benavidez faces David Morrell live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 1. The pair square off in a 12-round main event bout at light heavyweight. Two championship belts are at stake.

Both fighters enter the ring undefeated. Former two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ makes the first defense of his interim WBC 175-pound title. Minneapolis, MN-based Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba puts his WBA ‘Regular’ belt on the line. The winner of the matchup can potentially become the next contender for the division’s undisputed title, contested by current champion Beterbiev and challenger Bivol in a rematch later this month.

In the 12-round co-main event, two-division champion Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX meets Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA in a rematch. Figueroa’s WBC featherweight title is on the line. Fulton won their first fight in November 2021 by majority decision to become a unified super bantamweight champion.

The fight card also features an all-Mexican 10-round super lightweight clash between former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs). The PPV opener is a 10-round middleweight showdown between former unified super welterweight champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ.

Headlining Benavidez vs Morrell free prelims, Mirco Cuello (14-0, 11 KOs) of Argentina and Mexico’s Christian Olivo Barreda (22-1-1, 8 KOs) square off in a 10-rounder at featherweight. Plus, Cuba’s Yoenli Hernandez (6-0, 6 KOs) and Angel Ruiz (18-3-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico battle it out in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

Atop the Benavidez vs Morrell non-televised undercard, Curmel Moton (6-0, 5 KOs) of Salt Lake City, Utah takes on Frank Zaldivar (5-1, 3 KOs) of Cuba in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Another 10-round lightweight bout pits Las Vegas native Kaipo Gallegos (7-0-1, 6 KOs) against Leonardo Padilla (24-6-1, 17 KOs) of Venezuela.

Also on the card is an eight-round super middleweight matchup between Daniel Blancas (11-0, 5 KOs) of Milwaukee, WI and Juan Barajas (11-0-2, 7 KOs) of Victorville, CA. As well, John Easter (7-0, 7 KOs) of Charleston, SC and Joseph Aguilar (6-2-1, 3 KOs) of Portland, OR go head-to-head in a six-rounder at light heavyweight.

In addition, former title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr (28-3-1, 19 KOs) of Panorama City, CA goes up against Danny Rosenberger (20-9-4, 1 NC, 10 KOs) of Warren, Ohio in an eight-rounder at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Gabriela Tellez (3-0, 1 KOs) of Vero Beach, FL and Abril Anguiano (4-0, 2 KOs) of Dallas, TX go toe-to-toe in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

Benavidez vs Morrell PPV live stream is available on Prime Video and PPV.com. The start time is 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The free prelims start at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT.

Main card (8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT)

David Benavidez vs. David Morrell

Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton

Isaac Cruz vs. Angel Fierro

Jesus Ramos vs. Jeison Rosario

Prelims (6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT)

Mirco Cuello vs. Christian Olivo

Yoenli Hernandez vs. Angel Ruiz

Undercard (Non-televised)