Photos: David Benavidez vs David Morrell on weight for 175 lbs clash in Las Vegas

David Benavidez and David Morrell successfully weighed in for their 175-pound bout with two belts on the line. The pair square off on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Undefeated David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix, AZ, who puts his interim WBC title on the line, weighed in at 174.2 lbs. Unbeaten Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) from Cuba, who brings his WBA ‘Regular’ strap to the ring, showed the same, 174.2 lbs.

“Talking is done,” Benavidez said. “I’m going to beat the f*** out of David Morell. He’s going to see the ‘Mexican Monster’.”

David Morrell said, “One thing is to do it, one thing is to say ‘you’re going to do it’. The other one is to [actually] do it. Very, very different. Let’s see if he’s actually able to do what he says.”

Current WBC 126 titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX and former unified 122 lbs champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA also made it official for their rematch. Two-division champion Figueroa came in at 125.8 lbs. Fulton was 126 lbs.

Former 140-pound champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-2-2, 18 KOs) tipped the scales at 138.6 lbs and 139 lbs, respectively, for their all-Mexican showdown. Plus, former unified 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ were 159 lbs and 159.2 lbs, respectively.

Check out the current Benavidez vs Morrell lineup and weights below.

David Benavidez | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez and David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez and David Morrell | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Angel Fierro | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Isaac Cruz and Angel Fierro | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Jeison Rosario | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos and Jeison Rosario | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Jesus Ramos and Jeison Rosario | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Benavidez vs Morrell fight card

Main card

David Benavidez (174.2) vs. David Morrell (174.2)

Brandon Figueroa (125.8) vs. Stephen Fulton (126)

Isaac Cruz (138.6) vs. Angel Fierro (139)

Jesus Ramos (159) vs. Jeison Rosario (159.2)

Prelims

Mirco Cuello (125.6) vs. Christian Olivo (125.6)

Yoenli Hernandez (158.4) vs. Angel Ruiz (159.6)

Non-televised undercard