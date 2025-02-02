Video: Fulton bests Figueroa in rematch to become two-weight champion

Stephen Fulton came out on top on February 1 when he faced Brandon Figueroa in a rematch at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The pair squared off in the co-feature to David Benavidez vs David Morrell, live on pay-per-view.

The two first met in November 2021, also in Las Vegas, with Fulton taking a majority decision to win a two-belt super bantamweight championship unification. The scheduled 12-round rematch, with Figueroa’s WBC featherweight title on the line, also went the full distance.

Fulton won their second fight, defeating Figueroa by unanimous decision. The scores were 116-112, 116-112, and 117-111.

With the victory, Stephen Fulton improved to 22-1, 8 KOs, and secured his second win in a row. Claiming the WBC 126-pound title, the 30-year-old native of Philadelphia, PA became a champion in his second weight class.

“It feels good,” said Fulton. “I’m a champion again and for everyone who doubted me, just keep supporting me how you’ve been supporting me, whether it’s negative or positive.”

“I feel like he didn’t let enough shots go like he normally would. I think he slowed down in this division. His punch output was down from our first fight. I capitalized off of that, used my jab and listened to my corner. His power wasn’t anything different from the first fight.”

“I’m just gonna enjoy the victory and live in the moment. Then we’ll weigh our options.”

Brandon Figueroa dropped to 25-2-1, 19 KOs. The 28-year-old Weslaco, TX native had his three-fight winning streak snapped and lost the title.

“He won fair and square,” said Figueroa. “I’d love to fight him again, but right now I just have to go back to the drawing board and get the next one.”