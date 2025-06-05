Subscribe
Ramirez vs Flannery results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Albert Ramirez vs Michael Alan Flannery: Live results from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada

Boxing
By Parviz Iskenderov
Albert Ramirez and Michael Alan Flannery come face-to-face at the weigh-in, ahead of their boxing bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal
Albert Ramirez and Michael Alan Flannery come face-to-face at the weigh-in on June 5, 2025, ahead of their bout at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Table of contents

Albert Ramirez and Michael Flannery square off in the headliner of “L’Ascension II”, live from Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Canada on June 5. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at cruiserweight.

Undefeated Ramirez (20-0, 17 KOs) of Venezuela is coming off a third-round stoppage win against Marko Calic on the Biyarslanov vs Mimoune undercard at the same venue in February. Thailand-based unbeaten Brit Michael Alan Flannery (13-0, 11 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in North America. The bout, initially announced at light heavyweight (175 lbs), is now contested at cruiserweight, as Ramirez weighed in above the limit, showing 181.3 lbs, while Flannery was 174.6 lbs.

The co-feature is a 10-round light heavyweight battle for the WBC Continental strap between Mehmet Unal (12-0, 10 KOs) and Jan Czerklewicz (14-2, 3 KOs) of Poland. The original welterweight co-main event, pitting Montreal-based Christopher Guerrero (14-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico against Argentina’s Williams Herrera (17-4, 7 KOs), is no longer featured on the card.

On the Ramirez vs Flannery undercard, Arthur Biyarslanov (18-0, 15 KOs) takes on Spain’s Antonio Collado (19-1, 3 KOs) at super lightweight. Plus, French-born Montreal-based Moreno Fendero (10-0, 8 KOs) faces Latvia’s Kristaps Bulmeistars (13-3, 5 KOs) at super middleweight.

Watch on ESPN+

Ramirez vs Flannery live blog

Ramirez vs Flannery: How to watch & start time

Ramirez vs Flannery airs live on Punching Grace in Canada and on ESPN+ in the U.S. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be helpful to stream from a different location.

Ramirez vs Flannery results

Get Ramirez vs Flannery full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

  • Albert Ramirez vs. Michael Alan Flannery
  • Mehmet Unal vs. Jan Czerklewicz
  • Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Antonio Collado
  • Moreno Fendero vs. Kristaps Bulmeistars
  • Wyatt Sanford vs. Tomas Lastra
  • Erik Israyelyan vs. Alex Gagnon
