Photos: Arthur Biyarslanov stops Mohamed Mimoune in second round

Arthur Biyarslanov retains NABF super lightweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Arthur Biyarslanov holding his championship belt after defeating Mohamed Mimoune in a boxing match
Arthur Biyarslanov victorious over Mohamed Mimoune at Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 6, 2025 | | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Arthur Biyarslanov outclassed Mohamed Mimoune on February 6 at the Cabaret du Casino in Montreal, Quebec. The Canada-based super lightweight defeated his Plant City, Florida-based opponent from France by TKO, securing a knockdown along the way. The contest headlined the “Eye of the Tiger” event titled “The Gold Rush.”

Mimoune touched the canvas with both hands and tried to protest the eight-count, claiming he was hit at the back of the head. As the fight resumed, the 37-year-old Frenchman did not offer much in response, and the 29-year-old Biyarslanov punched his way to a stoppage victory. Referee Alain Villeneuve stepped in and waved the fight off at 2:16 into the second round.

Arthur Biyarslanov improved to 18-0 with 15 KOs and retained his NABF super lightweight title. Mohamed Mimoune dropped to 24-7 with 5 KOs.

In the co-feature, Albert Ramirez (20-0, 17 KOs) of Venezuela stopped Marko Calic (15-2, 9 KOs) of Croatia at 2:10 into the third round. With the victory, Ramirez retained his WBA International light heavyweight title.

In other Biyarslanov vs Mimoune results, Mehmet Unal (11-0, 10 KOs) of Turkey defeated Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna (31-14, 21 KOs) of Argentina at light heavyweight. The official time was 1:41 into the third round.

Also, Canada-based Christopher Guerrero (13-0, 8 KOs) of Mexico TKO’d Dennis Dauti (25-6-2, 9 KOs) of Switzerland. The welterweight matchup was halted at 1:08 into the fourth round.

Arthur Biyarslanov
Arthur Biyarslanov | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune
Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune
Arthur Biyarslanov vs Mohamed Mimoune | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Arthur Biyarslanov
Arthur Biyarslanov | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Albert Ramirez vs Marko Calic
Albert Ramirez vs Marko Calic | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Albert Ramirez
Albert Ramirez | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Mehmet Unal vs Ezequiel Maderna
Mehmet Unal vs Ezequiel Maderna | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Mehmet Unal
Mehmet Unal | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christopher Guerrero vs Dennis Dauti
Christopher Guerrero vs Dennis Dauti | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Christopher Guerrero vs Dennis Dauti
Christopher Guerrero victorious over Dennis Dauti | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Moreno Fendero vs Edison Demaj
Moreno Fendero vs Edison Demaj | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Moreno Fendero with team
Moreno Fendero with team | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Avery Martin Duval vs Keshan Jacoby Koaly
Avery Martin Duval vs Keshan Jacoby Koaly | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger
Avery Martin Duval
Avery Martin Duval | Vincent Ethier/Eye of the Tiger

Plus, Moreno Fendero (9-0, 7 KOs) of France dominated Edison Demaj (13-4-1, 7 KOs) of Germany at super middleweight. The bout was stopped at 1:36 into the third round.

In the event opener, Avery Martin Duval (13-0-1, 7 KOs) of Canada defeated Keshan Jacoby Koaly (6-2-1, 2 KOs) of France by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the scores were 78-73, 77-74, and 78-73.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

