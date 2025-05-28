Aqib Fiaz vs Michael Gomez Jnr set for Catterall-Eubank undercard

The bout between Aqib Fiaz and Michael Gomez Jnr is official for the undercard of Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank. The event takes place at AO Arena in Manchester, England on July 5. The pair square off in a 10-rounder at super featherweight.

Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since suffering a defeat via eighth-round RTD against Reece Bellotti in October 2023. The 25-year-old native of Oldham, England returned to winning ways in February on the Barboza vs Catterall undercard, stopping Lydon Chircop in the third round.

“I feel like last time was a good performance,” Aqib Fiaz said at a launch press conference on Tuesday. “I’ve matured so much since the Reece Bellotti fight. I was only 23 at the time. Now is a bad time to be fighting me.”

“I’m excited to get this fight. I cannot wait for July 5th. I feel like he’s made a mistake. This is going to be a big performance from me. I can’t wait to get in there and show him that he’s made a real bad mistake. He wasn’t taking the fight regardless a couple of weeks ago, no matter what weight it was.”

“There’s always pressure to win every fight. I’ve got to win this fight, and I’ve got to look good in doing so to get my name back out there with the likes of Bellotti and Garner. A good performance here will put me in good stead for fights like that.”

“I’m going to go through him.”

‘The loser is pretty much screwed’

Gomez Jnr (21-2, 6 KOs) of Crumpsall, Lancashire looks to get back in the win column. The 30-year-old was stopped by Bellotti in the 10th round on the same card in Manchester in February, snapping his 12-fight winning streak.

“It was a weird one, mate. I just didn’t turn up [against Reece Bellotti],” said Michael Gomez Jnr. “No reasons why, I just didn’t turn up. When there’s no reason as to why you don’t turn up, there’s no answers.”

“I said to my team, for me to get back in, it needs to be a big fight. A Manchester derby in Manchester – what more can you ask for?”

“I actually think he’s a decent fighter, to be fair. He just likes to play up. It’s going to come down to who wants it more.”

“It’s a fight where I think we both have to win. I think the loser is pretty much screwed.”

“I’m not ready to let go of these big nights just yet. Absolutely not, mate, and I think that’s what’s going to get me over the line.”

Also on the Catterall vs Eubank undercard, Manchester’s William Crolla (8-0, 6 KOs) is expected to face Fraser Wilkinson (11-2, 2 KOs) of Scotland at super welterweight. Plus, debuting heavyweight Leo Atang, featherweight Alfie Middlemiss (3-0), and cruiserweight Pat Brown (1-0, 1 KO) are also scheduled to make their ring appearances at the event.

Atop the fight card, former title challenger Jack Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) makes his welterweight debut against unbeaten Harlem Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) in an all-British matchup.