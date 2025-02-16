Subscribe
Photos: Arnold Barboza Jr takes decision against Jack Catterall to lift interim title

Arnold Barboza Jr. defeats Jack Catterall by split decision to land the interim WBO super lightweight title

By Parviz Iskenderov
Arnold Barboza Jr after his victory in a boxing match over Jack Catterall in Manchester
Arnold Barboza Jr after his victory in a boxing match over Jack Catterall at Co-op Live in Manchester, England on February 15, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Arnold Barboza Jr. walked away with the win against Jack Catterall on Saturday, February 15 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The native of Long Beach, CA took the interim WBO super lightweight title, defeating the representative of the host country by split decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 113-115.

In addition to lifting the belt, 33-year-old Arnold Barboza Jr. improved his unbeaten record to 32-0, with 11 KOs. 31-year-old English southpaw and former title challenger Jack Catterall dropped to 30-2, with 13 KOs, snapping his four-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, Reece Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) stopped Michael Gomez Jr. (21-2, 6 KOs) in nine rounds at super featherweight. The latter’s corner called it a day prior to the start of Round 10. With the victory, Bellotti retained his British and Commonwealth titles.

Among other Catterall vs Barboza results, Pat McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) dropped and stopped Robbie Davies Jr. (24-6, 15 KOs) via six-round RTD at welterweight. Additionally, Jazza Dickens (35-5, 14 KOs) defeated Zelfa Barrett (31-3, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight, with the scores 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jack Catterall
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr
Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jack Catterall
Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Arnold Barboza Jr takes victory over Jack Catterall
Arnold Barboza Jr takes victory over Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jnr
Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jnr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Reece Bellotti
Reece Bellotti | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr
Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Pat McCormack knocks down Robbie Davies Jr
Pat McCormack knocks down Robbie Davies Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Zelfa Barrett vs James Dickens
Zelfa Barrett vs James Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
James Dickens vs Zelfa Barrett
James Dickens vs Zelfa Barrett | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
James Dickens
James Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Conner Tudsbury vs Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano
Conner Tudsbury vs Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
William Crolla vs Ayoub Zakari
William Crolla vs Ayoub Zakari | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Aqib Fiaz takes victory over Lydon Chircop
Aqib Fiaz takes victory over Lydon Chircop | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Alfie Middlemiss vs Caine Singh
Alfie Middlemiss vs Caine Singh | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the prelims, local light heavyweight Conner Tudsbury (1-0, 1 KO) made his successful pro boxing debut via second-round TKO against Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano (7-5, 5 KOs) of Belgium, by way of Angola. Plus, local William Crolla (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Spain’s Ayoub Zakari (5-8-1) in the first round at super welterweight.

As well, Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) of England stopped Lydon Chircop (7-3, 4 KOs) of Malta in the third round at lightweight. In the event opener, Alfie Middlemiss (2-0) defeated Caine Singh (1-6-2) via a 40-37 points decision at featherweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

