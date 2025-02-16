Photos: Arnold Barboza Jr takes decision against Jack Catterall to lift interim title

Arnold Barboza Jr. walked away with the win against Jack Catterall on Saturday, February 15 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The native of Long Beach, CA took the interim WBO super lightweight title, defeating the representative of the host country by split decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 113-115.

In addition to lifting the belt, 33-year-old Arnold Barboza Jr. improved his unbeaten record to 32-0, with 11 KOs. 31-year-old English southpaw and former title challenger Jack Catterall dropped to 30-2, with 13 KOs, snapping his four-fight winning streak.

In the co-feature, Reece Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) stopped Michael Gomez Jr. (21-2, 6 KOs) in nine rounds at super featherweight. The latter’s corner called it a day prior to the start of Round 10. With the victory, Bellotti retained his British and Commonwealth titles.

Among other Catterall vs Barboza results, Pat McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) dropped and stopped Robbie Davies Jr. (24-6, 15 KOs) via six-round RTD at welterweight. Additionally, Jazza Dickens (35-5, 14 KOs) defeated Zelfa Barrett (31-3, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight, with the scores 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jack Catterall vs Arnold Barboza Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Arnold Barboza Jr takes victory over Jack Catterall | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Reece Bellotti vs Michael Gomez Jnr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Reece Bellotti | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pat McCormack vs Robbie Davies Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pat McCormack knocks down Robbie Davies Jr | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Zelfa Barrett vs James Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

James Dickens vs Zelfa Barrett | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

James Dickens | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Conner Tudsbury vs Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

William Crolla vs Ayoub Zakari | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Aqib Fiaz takes victory over Lydon Chircop | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Alfie Middlemiss vs Caine Singh | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Among the prelims, local light heavyweight Conner Tudsbury (1-0, 1 KO) made his successful pro boxing debut via second-round TKO against Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano (7-5, 5 KOs) of Belgium, by way of Angola. Plus, local William Crolla (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Spain’s Ayoub Zakari (5-8-1) in the first round at super welterweight.

As well, Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) of England stopped Lydon Chircop (7-3, 4 KOs) of Malta in the third round at lightweight. In the event opener, Alfie Middlemiss (2-0) defeated Caine Singh (1-6-2) via a 40-37 points decision at featherweight.