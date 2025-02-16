Photos: Arnold Barboza Jr takes decision against Jack Catterall to lift interim title

Arnold Barboza Jr. walked away with the win against Jack Catterall on Saturday, February 15 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The native of Long Beach, CA took the interim WBO super lightweight title, defeating the representative of the host country by split decision. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, and 113-115.
In addition to lifting the belt, 33-year-old Arnold Barboza Jr. improved his unbeaten record to 32-0, with 11 KOs. 31-year-old English southpaw and former title challenger Jack Catterall dropped to 30-2, with 13 KOs, snapping his four-fight winning streak.
In the co-feature, Reece Bellotti (20-5, 15 KOs) stopped Michael Gomez Jr. (21-2, 6 KOs) in nine rounds at super featherweight. The latter’s corner called it a day prior to the start of Round 10. With the victory, Bellotti retained his British and Commonwealth titles.
Among other Catterall vs Barboza results, Pat McCormack (7-0, 5 KOs) dropped and stopped Robbie Davies Jr. (24-6, 15 KOs) via six-round RTD at welterweight. Additionally, Jazza Dickens (35-5, 14 KOs) defeated Zelfa Barrett (31-3, 17 KOs) by unanimous decision at super featherweight, with the scores 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.
Among the prelims, local light heavyweight Conner Tudsbury (1-0, 1 KO) made his successful pro boxing debut via second-round TKO against Sadaam Moamed Da Silva Caetano (7-5, 5 KOs) of Belgium, by way of Angola. Plus, local William Crolla (7-0, 6 KOs) stopped Spain’s Ayoub Zakari (5-8-1) in the first round at super welterweight.
As well, Aqib Fiaz (13-1, 2 KOs) of England stopped Lydon Chircop (7-3, 4 KOs) of Malta in the third round at lightweight. In the event opener, Alfie Middlemiss (2-0) defeated Caine Singh (1-6-2) via a 40-37 points decision at featherweight.