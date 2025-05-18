Jack Catterall faces Harlem Eubank in Manchester in July

Jack Catterall is set for his next fight against Harlem Eubank on July 5 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The pair square off in an all-British bout at welterweight. The contest headlines a Matchroom Boxing card, live on DAZN.

Looking to return to winning ways, former title challenger Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs) makes his 147-pound debut in his second ring appearance of the year. The 31-year-old southpaw from Chorley, Lancashire dropped a split decision to Arnold Barboza Jr. in February in his bid to land the interim WBO super lightweight title.

“This is another huge domestic fight that I can really sink my teeth into,” Jack Catterall said. “After the disappointment of my last fight, I’m grateful to Frank Smith and Eddie Hearn for giving me the opportunity to headline again in Manchester.

“I’m eager to put on a big performance and make a statement in my first fight up at welterweight. The Eubank name is hot at the moment, but I’m ready to put the fire out in style.”

Eubank (21-0, 9 KOs) also steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025 and looks to remain undefeated. In his previous outing in March, the 31-year-old native of Brighton, Sussex stopped Tyrone McKenna in the 10th round.

“This is a fight that’s been on my radar for a long time, and I’m delighted it’s finally happening,” Harlem Eubank said. “Jack is a world-class fighter and, in my view – and many others’ – a former undisputed champion.

“These are the elite-level matchups I’ve been calling for, and make no mistake, I’m ready. They say timing is everything in boxing, and this summer clash couldn’t have come at a better moment in my career.”

The bouts featured on the Catterall vs Eubank undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.