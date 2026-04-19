Photos: Zurdo Ramirez, Resendiz, Munguia and Duarte at media workout

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, Armando Resendiz, Jaime Munguia, and Oscar Duarte showcased their skills and previewed their upcoming bouts at a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood. The fighters now approach a Mexico vs. Mexico showdown set to take place on Saturday, May 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Headlining the PBC PPV on Prime Video, two-weight champion “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, defends his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against former sparring partner David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs). The undefeated Phoenix, Arizona native Benavidez moves up in weight once again, aiming to become a world champion in his third division.

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“I’m so excited to headline this event,” Ramirez said. “I believe we have the potential to give fans the ‘Fight of the Year’. While me and David Benavidez have sparred close to 200 rounds together over our careers, being in the ring for real is so much different. This will not just be a regular fight; this is going to be a war.”

“Benavidez is bringing his aggression and forward style; I am bringing my movement. I think our styles will make for a great fight.”

“Headlining Cinco de Mayo adds a lot of motivation for me. This date is for the legends of the sport. I’m ready to show everything I can do.”

“The sparring with Benavidez happened a long time ago. Now we’re going to jump in there with smaller gloves and no headgear. It’s going to be very different on May 2. Everyone is going to see.”

“You need to make sure that you’re ready to add this much weight to your body when you move up from 175 pounds to cruiserweight like I did, and like he’s going to do for this fight. You have to be confident in your body and listen to your body.”

“This card is full of can’t-miss Mexico vs. Mexico matches.”

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez shadowboxes during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez shadowboxes during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez stands in the ring during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

John “Scrappy” Ramirez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez pose during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Gilberto Ramirez and Jaime Munguia pose during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Armando Resendiz faces Jaime Munguia in co-feature

Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) and Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) square off in the co-feature. Resendiz puts his WBA super middleweight title on the line, while former super welterweight champion Munguia looks to become a two-division world champion.

“I’ve come so far since that fight against [Caleb] Plant, and I’m really excited to be in this position,” Resendiz said. “I’ve learned that adversity isn’t your enemy, but rather your teacher.”

“I’m staying focused in the moment on what matters, and that’s going out there and winning. That keeps my feet on the ground and allows me to stay centered.”

“Being the hunted instead of the hunter is certainly different, but my mindset doesn’t change, I’m ready to brawl.”

“I want the biggest fights and toughest opponents, but that’s not my focus. All I can do is win on May 2 and continue on to great things.”

Armando Resendiz works the mitts during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Armando Resendiz poses with the WBA belt during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Munguia said, “Experience is on my side, no doubt about it. I’ve faced the bigger names, I know my way through 12 rounds. I have the edge.”

“I’m going to go after the KO. I can’t predict a specific round, but I can guarantee that the fans will witness a show on May 2.”

“Having Eddy Reynoso in my corner is truly an honor. He provides me with the tools I need to feel confident throughout fight week and when I step into the ring.”

“So many things go through your head when you walk towards the ring to fight on Cinco de Mayo. It’s not just another day. Fighting on Cinco de Mayo is representing the Mexican fans.”

“Canelo and I have talked about Resendiz before, and he told me that I have all the tools I need to come out on top.”

Jaime Munguia in the ring during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Jaime Munguia shadowboxes during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia face off during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia pose during a media workout faceoff at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar Duarte takes on Angel Fierro

Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) takes on Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) in a super lightweight bout on the PPV undercard.

“I feel so motivated and excited to be a part of this Cinco de Mayo card,” Duarte said. “I know Fierro from training at Robert Garcia’s gym, but we never had the opportunity to spar each other.”

“I’m in my best shape, and I am entering the ring with a chip on my shoulder after everything that happened with Richardson Hitchins pulling out of our fight.”

“The situation with the Hitchins fight was really tough mentally because I was prepared to fight for the world championship. But everything happens for a reason.”

“I’m totally focused on what’s next for me, which is gonna be a great fight on May 2. That’s what motivates me.”

Oscar Duarte during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar Duarte shadowboxes during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

Oscar Duarte in the ring during a media workout at Brickhouse Boxing Club in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, on April 16, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy Promotions

The Benavidez vs. Zurdo undercard also features a super welterweight matchup between Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) and unbeaten Alan Sandoval (30-0-1, 19 KOs).

The prelims are expected to be announced shortly.