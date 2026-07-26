Zuffa Boxing 9 live results: Edgar Berlanga faces Steven Butler

Zuffa Boxing 9 features Edgar Berlanga facing Steven Butler tonight (Sunday, July 26) from Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Brooklyn-born 29-year-old Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) returns to the ring after being stopped by Hamzah Sheeraz in the fifth round last July.

Montreal’s 30-year-old Steven Butler (37-5-1, 31 KOs) comes off a second-round knockout victory over Ramadan Hiseni in March.

The bout between two former title challengers is scheduled for 10 rounds at super middleweight.

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The co-feature is a 10-round welterweight matchup between Brooklyn’s former IBF super lightweight champion Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) and Mexico City’s Ricardo Salas (24-2-2, 18 KOs).

The main card opener is a 10-round middleweight contest between Ukraine’s former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (16-6, 11 KOs) and Jalil Hackett (12-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C.

Headlining the prelims, New York-based Otto Wallin (28-3, 16 KOs) of Sweden and Staten Island-based Vladyslav Sirenko (22-1, 19 KOs) of Ukraine square off in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. Free international live stream is available on the Zuffa Boxing channel on YouTube. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, might be useful.

Zuffa Boxing 9 results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler

Richardson Hitchins vs. Ricardo Salas

Jalil Hackett vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

Otto Wallin vs. Vladyslav Sirenko

Arnold Gonzalez vs. Emiliano Moreno

Kashaun Davis vs. Mihai Nistor

Troy Nash vs. Ethan Perez

Dominique Francis vs. Andres Sosa

Zuffa Boxing 9 live blog July 26, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Hype Package Watch the hype package featuring Edgar Berlanga and Steven Butler in the lead-up to their bout at Zuffa Boxing 9.