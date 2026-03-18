Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard: Resendiz faces Munguia, Lucero meets Sandoval

The bouts between Armando Resendiz and Jaime Munguia, and Isaac Lucero and Alan Sandoval have been announced for the undercard of David Benavidez vs Zurdo Ramirez. The recently reported matchup between Oscar Duarte and Angel Fierro has also been confirmed.

The Benavidez vs Zurdo showdown headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video on Saturday, May 2. The Mexico vs Mexico event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend.

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Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) puts his WBA super middleweight title on the line, having initially claimed the interim belt by split decision against Caleb Plant last May. The 27-year-old was elevated to full champion in January after Terence Crawford announced his retirement, leaving the title vacant.

Resendiz was rumored to face Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev, but the fight did not materialize.

“I’m very happy to be stepping into the ring with a great fighter like Jaime Munguia, who’s been competing at this level for a long time,” Resendiz said. “For me, this is a big challenge and a huge motivation. These are the kinds of fights I’ve always dreamed about – facing the best names in the sport and proving that I belong at this level.”

Former super welterweight champion Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) makes his latest attempt to become a two-division world champion. In his previous outing last May, the 29-year-old avenged his knockout defeat to Bruno Surace with a unanimous decision.

Earlier in his career, Munguia challenged Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title but fell short by unanimous decision.

“I’m very excited to be back, especially to fight for a world title against a fellow Mexican,” Munguia said. “I’m truly grateful to my team and everyone who made this fight possible. We’re ready to come out victorious on this great night for Mexico!”

Also on the Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard

Undefeated Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) and unbeaten Sandoval (30-0-1, 19 KOs) square off in a 10-round super welterweight bout. Lucero, 27, comes off an eighth-round stoppage victory over Roberto Valenzuela Jr. last December. Sandoval, 30, is fresh off a fifth-round TKO win against Jose Roberto Carlos Pulido Lopez in February.

Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) meet in a previously reported 10-round super lightweight clash.

Atop the fight card, David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, challenges Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

The Benavidez vs Zurdo prelims are expected to be announced shortly.