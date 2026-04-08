Lucero: Beating Sandoval could open doors for my career

Isaac Lucero anticipates a significant victory in his career when he faces fellow Mexican Alan Sandoval on May 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Cinco de Mayo weekend. The 10-round super lightweight bout kicks off the PBC PPV on Prime Video, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Zurdo Ramirez.

Undefeated 27-year-old Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) of Baja California Sur returns to the ring after stopping Roberto Valenzuela Jr. in the eighth round last December. The Bob Santos-trained fighter takes on Nochistlan’s unbeaten 30-year-old Sandoval (30-0-1, 19 KOs), who scored a fifth-round TKO win against Jose Roberto Carlos Pulido Lopez in February.

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“Sandoval comes from a part of Mexico that I’m very familiar with, so I know he’s coming to fight,” Lucero says. “He’s a true warrior who carries himself with confidence. I respect what he has accomplished, but I also believe this is the kind of fight that reveals who is truly ready to take the next step. Styles will play a major role, and I see opportunities where my precision, patience, and execution will be the difference. This is going to be an all-out war!”

“My time in Las Vegas with coach Bob Santos has been very productive. Bob is a teacher of the sport in the truest sense – he refines not only your technique, but your understanding of what it takes to be a champion. This camp has been about elevating every detail. We’ve focused on discipline, championship mentality, and ring intelligence. I feel more complete as a fighter, and I’m ready for this challenge. There is a quiet confidence that comes from preparation at the highest level.”

‘A victory in this fight would be significant’

“To fight in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo Weekend, on a card that celebrates Mexican fighters, is both an honor and a responsibility. This is a moment that carries me onto the global stage; it represents pride, history, and identity. To perform on this stage is something I do not take lightly. I intend to represent my country with dignity, with heart, and with a performance that reflects the tradition of Mexican boxing. Puro Mexico!”

“A victory in this fight would be significant – not only for my career but for the people who have supported me from the beginning. I come from Baja California Sur, Mexico, and I carry that with me into every fight. This moment is about opening doors for myself, for my team, and for young fighters who are watching and believing that they can follow a similar path. Success is never individual – it belongs to everyone who has invested their faith in you. I want to give them something to be proud of.”

In the main event, David Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, challenges Mexico’s Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

The Benavidez vs. Zurdo undercard features an all-Mexican showdown between defending WBA super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) and former WBO super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

Additionally, Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) and Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs) square off in an all-Mexican super lightweight battle.