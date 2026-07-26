Salahdine Parnasse makes UFC debut against Dan Hooker in Paris

Salahdine Parnasse faces Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris on Saturday, September 5. The contest is scheduled for five rounds at lightweight.

France’s Parnasse (23-2) makes his UFC debut following a first-round stoppage victory over Kenneth Cross in May on the undercard of Rousey vs Carano in Inglewood, California.

New Zealand’s Hooker (24-14) was stopped by Benoit Saint Denis in the second round in February in Sydney, following a second-round submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan last November in Qatar.

The promotion announced Parnasse’s signing along with the UFC Paris main event during the UFC Abu Dhabi broadcast on Saturday.

Advertisement

Other confirmed bouts for the UFC Paris card include:

Michael Page (25-3) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (37-9-2), middleweight

Kurtis Campbell (8-1) vs. Trevor Peek (9-3), featherweight

Mario Pinto (12-0) vs. Ryan Spann (24-11), heavyweight

Additionally, a return to the UAE was also confirmed for October 24 with UFC 333 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.