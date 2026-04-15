Photos: David Benavidez prepares for Zurdo Ramirez showdown

David Benavidez approaches his world title clash with Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez on Saturday, May 2, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two fighters square off in a Mexico vs. Mexico showdown, headlining a PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Stepping through the ropes during Cinco de Mayo weekend, undefeated Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) competes in his new division after once again moving up in weight. The 29-year-old challenges two-weight champion Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, for his unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles.

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David Benavidez looks to defeat his former sparring partner Zurdo Ramirez and become a world champion in a third weight class. Earlier in his career, the Phoenix, Arizona native held WBC titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight.

The photos below feature David Benavidez during his training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

David Benavidez during a training camp at Artist Boxing Gym in Las Vegas, NV, on April 8, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Benavidez vs Zurdo undercard

Among the bouts featured on the Benavidez vs. Zurdo undercard, Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against former super welterweight champion Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

A super welterweight matchup pits Isaac Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) against unbeaten Alan Sandoval (30-0-1, 19 KOs).

A super lightweight battle features Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs) against Angel Fierro (23-4-2, 18 KOs).